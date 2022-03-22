For many of us, the last couple of years have crystallized a yearning for an outdoor getaway at home — whether we want to put our feet up in a hammock, get our hands dirty tending fresh herbs or gather with friends around a fire pit.

If you’ve been dreaming about an improved outdoor space, you’re not alone. A Fixr.com report on trends for outdoor living spaces found that 85% of construction industry experts said consumers were more willing to renovate outdoors than pre-pandemic, and 65% said that new construction would plan for larger outdoor living areas. Among new additions to existing outdoor spaces, 61% voted for outdoor kitchens as the most popular, with fire pits coming in a close second at 59%.

Playtime and chill time

To design your dream outdoor living room, think about how you want to use the space. Consider the time of day you tend to be outside, whether you want to be solo or in a group, and what kind of activities you envision taking place. How many people do you need to accommodate? Do you have kids or pets who will need tougher materials?

Local designers polled for this story agree that people in the Seattle area are customizing their outdoor experience for their needs and lifestyle, which could mean installing a television or movie screen, a climbing wall or, in one case, a “council of hammocks” for a teen and her friends.

Garden designer Sue Goetz, of Tacoma, sees clients finding new ways to enjoy their outdoor space to the fullest, whether they’re active or meditative.

“You know, there’s been a little bit of an uptick in bocce ball courts,” she says. “It’s telling me they’re looking at expanding ways of living in their space because maybe they can’t travel. I’ve also had lot of people starting to find a kind of sanctuary, whether a quiet room to go into to sit or watch birds or meditate.”

Renton-based garden designer Christina Salwitz, aka The Personal Garden Coach, says she also has had more requests for outdoor gaming spaces, including areas for cornhole and croquet.

Edible gardening is another major wish list item. Mark Gile, co-owner of Bothell’s In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes, is incorporating food gardens into most of his designs.

“I’m always encouraging kids to have veggie beds. It’s really fun for them to see where their food comes from,” says Gile. “That’s part of what makes [our design] sustainable — it’s not only aesthetically pretty, but it’s functional.”

Take a seat

Think of the design of your outdoor room the same way as your indoor rooms, says Seattle-based landscape designer Lisa Port, of Banyon Tree Design Studio. “You need to size appropriately and have space for clearance,” she says.

Depending on your available square footage, you may be able to fit both a dining area and a conversation or lounge area. In a smaller space, you may have to select one or the other.

“If it’s an older retired couple, I might suggest investing in really nice lounge chairs,” Salwitz says, whereas an active family might prefer durable Adirondack chairs.

People tend to underestimate the space they will need to be comfortable. “No one ever complained their patio was too big,” Goetz says. Likewise, build in enough space to walk around furniture.

If space is a challenge, Goetz prefers single chairs to sofas for mobility and flow, and Salwitz recommends modular sofas for flexibility.

Adding cushions or not is up to you. “Soft versus hard furniture is totally a client preference,” Port says. “Do you eat with your plate on your lap? Do you need to sit up straight, or do you want to put your feet up?”

When it comes to style, Port recommends aligning with the look of your home. “For sure, furniture has a style, just like [your home’s] architecture,” she says. Consider the windows and trim of your home and echo the same style in the details of your outdoor furniture, she says.

Multipurpose pieces — like a retaining wall with a capstone that serves as a bench or counter, or a bar with storage underneath — saves space and expands your options.

Dial up the comfort

To get the most use out of your outdoor space, it pays to plan for ways to stay dry and warm during spring and fall.

As Goetz says, “If I’m going to invest a big chunk of change, I want to be able to use it more than three months.”

This could entail adding coverage overhead in the form of a shed roof over the grill area, or a plexiglass topper on an arbor that shelters the dining space. Goetz likes clear roofing materials, which maximize light coming through.

To stay toasty, there are a host of heaters and fire pits from which to choose. Heaters can be imbedded in a patio wall or freestanding. Fire pits can be set into a table or stand on their own. Classic fire pits are woodburning, but increasingly frequent burn bans and close quarters in the city make it more logical to go with a gas-burning model.

“People are getting really creative with fire pit seating to reflect their personalities,” says Salwitz. “At one home it might be log rounds, while at another, it might be polished concrete benches.”

Goetz likes using newer portable fire pits, which often hide the propane tank. Tanks can also be hidden in creative ways, like in a wicker storage bench.

Lights also extend the season. Beyond task lighting for paths and doors, consider adding string lights above seating areas and accenting trees with down-facing “moonlights” (soft, filtered lights also known as downlights).

Not just any type of light will do, however. Solar-powered lights struggle to charge in Seattle, Port says.

“Look for outdoor-rated, low-voltage LED,” says Goetz, who recommends professional installation if you need outdoor-rated outlets added.

Accessorize for ambiance

As with inside, don’t forget to add the final touches that will make your space feel like home. Consider all the angles and senses to create a feeling of enclosure and intimacy.

“There are side and coffee tables, and of course the rugs,” says Port. “There are big containers, vases, pillows, something to create a ceiling — which can be an umbrella or a tree — and maybe some kind of bubbling water feature. It just provides that outdoor ambience that focuses your attention on an intimate setting.”

Rugs “warm up the place really quickly,” says Goetz. Recycled plastic and polypropylene versions add a pop of color and can be hosed down when dirty.

Plants add lushness, color and fragrance, softening your hardscaping and blending it with the landscape. Since these accessories are living, consider how much time you want to devote to gardening. Do you want a few low-commitment containers or a time-intensive vertical lettuce wall?

And remember that it doesn’t all have to happen at once — take your time. Adding even one or two indulgent elements will move you toward an outdoor oasis worth spending more time in.