Q: I have an older shower, and it’s time for a new showerhead. I want to save water, so I plan to install a water-saving model. Do you have any plumber tips for what to look for when choosing a new high-efficiency showerhead?

A: I’ve worked at a lot of homebuilder shows talking about showerheads, and I always try to educate homeowners on the importance of saving water. Many people have asked me about high-efficiency showerhead performance over the years, so I do have a few tips to share.

Look for a quality showerhead with a larger spray face so it feels like water is covering more body area. Also, see if the nozzle is easy to clean. Some flexible rubber-type spray nozzles can be opened easily for cleaning with a flip of your thumb or fingernail.

Many high-efficiency heads use air-induction technology. I suggest trying this style, which mixes air into the water spray to heighten the shower’s sensory experience.

