There is an older garage on my church’s property that is being remodeled. New vinyl siding has been installed, and my guess is all of the trim is going to be wrapped in prepainted aluminum coil stock.

I recently saw that new cedar trim boards were installed around the garage door because the remodeler enlarged the opening. But I was aghast to also see that these untreated boards were placed in direct contact with the asphalt paving and the soil at the building’s corner.

In the remodeler’s defense, it looks like the garage was built too low to the ground decades ago. My guess is the original builder poured a concrete slab just an inch above the ground around the garage. Such a sad mistake.

But why did the remodeler use bare, untreated lumber for the trim boards? They will soak up water over time, and likely begin to rot in the next few years. The aluminum coil stock will not prevent water from getting to the wood.

Cedar boards like these should be painted with at least two coats on all sides and edges, which will help prevent water from soaking into the wood.

This project would have benefitted from techniques used by builders and carpenters of the past. On homes built in the late 1800s and early 1900s, for instance, the top of the foundation was often 2 or more feet above the ground. This kept the wood siding well out of the splash zone of falling rain.

Advertising

This method also saved money on excavation, as the basement holes didn’t have to be as deep. Tall foundations also had room for operating windows to be incorporated into the foundation, allowing ventilation and light into basements.

Current building codes allow wood siding to be extremely close to the grade around homes. I frequently do phone consultations with people who have water streaming into their homes because the top of the foundation is too close to the ground. When this happens, it can be difficult to achieve the sloping required for water to drain away from the foundation.

Too much mulch piled up in planting beds can create dams that also allow water to leak into homes. Just another mistake that yesterday’s pros would never have made.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.