With a third child on the way, singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen are listing their stylish Beverly Hills home at $23.95 million.

It’s the home where the couple have been sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Wall Street Journal. You may have last seen Legend there, sitting at the piano during final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Teigen and Legend bought the contemporary residence in 2016, for $14.1 million. It was formerly owned by Rihanna.

The 8,520-square-foot home at 9152 Janice Place, built in 1966, has seven bedrooms and eight baths. Guests enter the mansion through a dramatic entry with a 33-foot ceiling and curving stairwell leading to a second floor catwalk. The entry leads into a large living room with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall affording canyon views.

“Bespoke patterned ceilings from Thailand, cerused oak floors and clay and steel-rolled walls exude sensuality,” according to the listing.

A chef’s kitchen opens into a spacious family room. The master bedroom features a brass and concrete fireplace, a balcony and lush “Glam Room.” The master bathroom features marble Teuco tub, onyx sinks and a double shower.

All seven bedrooms are en suite and have balconies, and there is also a gym and home theater.

Outside, the entertainment area — with chef’s grill, wood-fired oven, Jacuzzi and a saltwater pool — boasts views of the surrounding area. A grapevine-covered pergola allows for al fresco dining.

Legend, 41, has won 11 Grammy Awards, including two for best R&B album — for “Wake Up!” and “Get Lifted.” He won an Oscar for the song “Glory,” for the 2014 film “Selma,” and recently released his seventh studio album, called “Bigger Love.”

Teigen, 34, is a television personality, model and author. She hosted “Lip Sync Battle” from 2015 to 2019. She currently appears on the new court show “Chrissy’s Court,” on the short-form-video platform Quibi.