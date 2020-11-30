Q: I’m a pretty good home handyman — so good that my friends call me often for advice. This holiday season, I want to give some friends and family plumbing-related gifts. Do you have any good ideas?

A: Here’s my list of what makes a good plumbing gift:

First, you want an easy-to-install fixture. This way, nobody gets in over their head. Second, don’t break the bank. Keep it affordable; look for something under $200. And third, make it fun!

You may be asking yourself, “What plumbing gift can do all that?” I have three suggestions that fit the bill:

1. Specialty toilet seat. Toilet seats with night lights, anti-slam hinges and air-freshener features can make nice gifts.

2. Decorative wall-mounted soap dispenser. This gift can work in the bathroom or the kitchen.

3. Musical showerhead. A showerhead with a removable wireless speaker can give your family or friends some good, clean fun for the holidays.

