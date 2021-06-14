Q: For years, I’ve had to wash my dogs outside or take them to the groomer. I recently acquired an oversized utility sink to install as a dog-washing station. Can you give me a few tips for what to include on the plumbing side?

A: There are a few plumbing options I’d recommend to make your washing station practical and comfortable for you and your pet.

Install a drain that includes a high-quality hair strainer (or use an add-on attachment) to catch as much hair as possible before it enters the drain trap.

Include a shower mixing valve that features volume and pause controls for the water flow.

Have a little fun by installing a multifunction spray head. It could feature narrow jet, misting, full-shower and even massage sprays to clean your dog from jaw to paw.

Even though this station is geared to your pet, local permits and plumbing codes still need to be followed. Put extra consideration toward important issues like safe water temperatures and water use restrictions.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.