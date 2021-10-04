Q: I’m installing a new bathroom sink/vanity top and want to go rogue by installing a taller-than-average faucet. I don’t want the faucet spout so high, though, that it splashes on the top. What do you suggest for a workable faucet choice?

A: Tall bathroom faucets are available, but those are usually for vessel sink applications. While vessel sink faucets are attractive, they may be a little too high for a standard vanity sink setup.

To gain some extra spout height while preserving the functionality of a vanity sink, I recommend a low-gooseneck bathroom faucet. These faucets feature a mid-height gooseneck-style spout and are available with a variety of handle styles and finishes.

Some low-gooseneck bathroom faucets feature laminar flowing spouts to conserve water and prevent splashing. Laminar spouts deliver a soft bubble-free flow that resembles what you see in a dancing water fountain.

Bottom line: If you want to bend the faucet spout rules for your new vanity sink, check out a low-gooseneck bathroom faucet (and honk if you like this advice!).

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.