Q: We’re planning our first new home and want to hear as many fixture/system suggestions as possible from our friends and family. We thought we’d ask you as well. So, what are your three top picks to include in our new home?

A: Before I give you my favorite picks for fixtures/systems to include when planning your new home, you should know what went into the thought process for choosing my top three. I wanted them to be universal so they can work for a new home or a remodeling application. I also wanted them to serve a useful purpose other than just being a “cool” item to have in a home. That said, here are my picks:

1. Standby residential generator system. If you ever lose utility power, an automatic standby generator can give you the power to protect your home and family.

2. Touchless kitchen faucets. If you have ever prepared uncooked foods in the kitchen, you already know the value of a hands-free faucet.

3. Digital shower mixing valves. These slim, wall-mounted electronic shower controls look and operate like a TV remote, even though they’re hardworking, multifunctional water temperature control valves.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.