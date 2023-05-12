The concept of home satisfaction has been difficult to reconcile since the days of COVID lockdowns. Like many other families, we were cooped up inside with a toddler for more than two years. Although life has improved after a few rounds of vaccines and boosters, several scientific studies have shown that shaking off the psychological effects of isolation isn’t as simple as a walk in the park. As we entered the final leg of the latest dreary winter, the walls that once offered comfort and security were finally closing in, and I was ready for a change of scenery.

Alas, change is hard to come by in Seattle’s housing market. Moving this year wasn’t an option thanks to the still-competitive home prices and the latest mortgage rate hike. We opted instead to give our cagey walls some dimension with a reemerging trend: picture molding. Also known as box molding, the 18th-century Georgian-era wall accent has been on my radar since it began trending on TikTok and Pinterest last summer. Although the style denotes an air of opulence, molding pieces come in varying styles and profiles (we used base cap), which can be painted, dressed up or made simpler to fit into a modern home in need of an aesthetic boost.

Our dining room was the target. Originally intended as a TV lounging space attached to the kitchen (a hard pass for former city dwellers who no longer wish to live in a single room), it now houses a large dining table and sideboard. Although the furniture fits the space well, we hadn’t updated it in years, and it always lacked an essential element. Picture molding, I thought, could finally tie it all together. When I first brought up the idea, my husband was happy to put his engineering and art degrees to work, but you don’t need design expertise or a construction crew to tackle this project. We completed the upgrade for about $700 over the course of five rainy afternoons. Here are the steps we followed.

Gather tools and supplies

You need a few essential tools and supplies to complete this project:

laser level

tape measure

painter’s tape

pencil

safety glasses

brad nail gun with 18-gauge, 1 1/2-inch nails

miter saw or miter box

1 1/2-inch angled paintbrush

paintable caulk

wood filler or spackle

wall paint

paint-leveling additive for an even finish (we used Floetrol)

Budget note: If you don’t own a brad nailer or miter saw, many hardware stores have rental departments that allow you to borrow tools and supplies for a flat fee.

Sketch your room

Start by measuring the width of the wall you intend to use and the height from the top of the baseboard to the ceiling; sketch a scale replica using a ruler. For example, an 8-foot wide wall with 9-foot ceilings would translate to 8 inches by 9 inches on the page. The next step is noting any obstacles that might interfere with your molding in the drawing, including doors, windows, wall outlets, thermostats and light switches.

Then, you’ll need to decide on the size and shape of each molding box and the overall wall design. Our wall is wider than it is high, which makes the ceiling feel low. To make the space feel larger, we stacked elongated rectangular boxes above landscape-oriented boxes that would fit comfortably under the dining room window. For a uniform look, use equidistant spacing, being careful to avoid overlapping light switches and other permanent wall fixtures. In this project, we maintained a 6-inch gap between each box. If you can’t decide how to configure your boxes, try creating a few shapes on the wall with painter’s tape to narrow your options.

Calculate your molding by board length

With your sketch in hand, head to the hardware store to pick up your molding, usually sold in 8 feet or 12-feet lengths and priced by the linear foot. Calculate the maximum number of sides you can cut from each length to minimize cost, scraps and ensure that each box side is cut as a solid piece. We used an online cut generator to help us tally up the necessary materials.

Molding is made from various materials, including wood, MDF and polystyrene. Since the dining room is attached to the kitchen, we chose pre-primed MDF, which is more affordable than wood and won’t expand or contract with changing temperature or humidity.

Mark the walls

It’s tempting to use the floor or a wall corner as a starting point when marking the positions for your boxes, but as any renovator knows, the average home’s construction quality isn’t perfectly square. Begin by choosing a center point on the wall and measuring from the ceiling down to where the top edge of your molding box should be. Using a laser level and a pencil, draw this line across the top of the wall as a guide to ensure a level starting point.

Cut and nail

Using your miter saw or miter box, cut your molding pieces with 45-degree angled edges, which allows them to fit together into the final box shape. Once you’ve made all the cuts for your first box, lay the pieces flat to ensure they fit together (don’t worry if the angles aren’t perfectly flush; you’ll fill in small gaps with caulk during the finishing stage).

Starting with the centermost box, hold the top molding piece level and attach it to the wall with your brad nailer, adding a nail every 12 inches. Attach the side pieces followed by the bottom piece, and repeat this process for the remaining boxes.

Add the finishing touches

The project’s final steps are time-consuming, but attention to detail is the difference between a novice and a professional finish. Start by filling the nail holes with wood filler or spackle and sand smooth once the compound dries. To close the gaps between the molding miters and the wall, apply a thin line of paintable caulk. After, smooth it by running a damp sponge or rag over the caulk. Allow it to dry before painting the molding.

Voila! With a few basic skills and less than $1,000, our dining room looks a little brighter and more interesting than its winter counterpart. As we move into summer, we’re hoping to shake off the remaining claustrophobia and monotony with a few more projects — and likely, a few more walks in the park.