Q: You sparked my interest with your past articles on kitchen pot fillers. While doing my own research, I found both wall-mounted and deck-mounted pot fillers. What are the differences, and what mounting style do you suggest for a full kitchen-remodel job?

A: A pot filler is a fancy addition to any kitchen. This cold-water tap is installed by the cooktop area and eliminates the need to fill your pots at the kitchen sink.

For a wall-mounted pot filler, the water line is installed inside the wall behind the stovetop. Deck-mounted pot fillers have their water line under the kitchen counter next to the stove.

Wall-mounted fillers give you an attractive built-in look since only the valve and swivel spout assembly are exposed.

When adding a pot filler to an existing kitchen, the deck-mounted model can have an advantage because it installs on the countertop. This allows you to avoid opening up finished walls.

If you’re planning to renovate your kitchen down to the studs, I recommend taking advantage of the open walls and going with a wall-mounted filler.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.