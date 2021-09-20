Q: I’m remodeling a contemporary powder room and I want to install a pedestal sink to open up some leg room. I know these are usually classic-looking sinks. What do you suggest for a pedestal sink style that can also look ultramodern?

A: If you want a futuristic-looking bathroom fixture, a classic pedestal sink may not be your top decorating choice.

The good news is that there are contemporary pedestal sinks that might fit the bill. You will get the open feel of a traditional pedestal sink, but the sleek designs of these new sinks are far from classic.

Some contemporary pedestal sinks look more like a modern art sculpture than a residential plumbing fixture. Distinguishing features include crisp high-gloss finishes, organic colors and rounded edges.

Note: These models have unique bowl shapes and, in some cases, wall-mounted faucets may be required.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.