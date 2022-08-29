Q: We have a small half-bath that feels very closed in. I’d like to have a plumber replace the vanity with a pedestal sink to open up space. Is it possible to replace a vanity with a pedestal sink, and if so, what would need to be done?

A: In most cases, it is possible to remove a vanity sink and replace it with a pedestal sink. But it can become a little more complicated, depending on the location and the condition of the existing water and drain lines.

The plumbing is usually exposed with the installation of a pedestal sink, which means that rough-in measurements of the water and drain lines, plus finished plumbing materials, may be required.

When you meet with a plumber for this job, some basic areas of concern should be addressed up front. These include if there is proper backing in the wall to anchor the new pedestal sink, if removing the vanity could expose problems with the floor and, as I mentioned, if the sink plumbing needs to be re-roughed.

If you find there are no concerns with the existing plumbing, walls and floors, installing your new pedestal sink could be a truly uplifting experience.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.