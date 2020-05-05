NHL star P.K. Subban and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who got engaged last year, have bought a contemporary villa in the Beverly Hills area for $6.75 million, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly on the deal.

Set on more than half an acre, the gated house has been renovated and re-imagined by JR Builders as a contemporary villa.

A column-lined entrance opens to the home of more than 5,500 square feet. The single-story floor plan features high ceilings, gallery walls and skylights that bathe the minimalist-vibe interior in natural light. The gleaming chef’s kitchen is equipped with two islands. In the family room/den, there’s a wet bar.

A total of four bedrooms and six bathrooms includes an expansive master suite with dual bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Outside, tall palms frame a swimming pool with a spa. A built-in barbecue sits nearby.

The property was listed as pending in March and went from escrow to close in about three weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The couple made the purchase using a limited liability company.

Subban, 30, is a three-time all-star defenseman who currently plays for the New Jersey Devils. Last year, the professional hockey player launched PeeK Productions and starred in “The PK Project,” the production company’s debut effort.

Vonn, 35, reportedly got into the production game herself last year with the launch of Après Productions.

The former Alpine skiing champion, who retired in 2019, was the overall World Cup champion from 2008 to 2010 and again in 2012. During her career, she won two Olympic medals, including a gold in the downhill competition at the 2010 Vancouver Games.