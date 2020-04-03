In Bel-Air, California, a Georgian-style manor once owned by late Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss has hit the market for $5.8 million.

That’s quite an uptick compared with the $775,000 Buss sold it for in 1984. That was five years after he bought the Lakers, kicking off the team’s legendary Showtime era that saw them win 10 NBA championships.

Spanning an acre on a double lot, the property holds a 4,400-square-foot home, a tennis court and a swimming pool. Lattice windows and shutters adorn the exterior. Inside a bright floor plan features white walls and hardwood floors.

Dramatic wood beams top a living room that holds a fireplace and a piano nook, and the adjacent family room tacks on a wet bar. Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a dining room with paneled walls and a chef’s kitchen with picture windows.

The master suite offers plenty of space, along with a whitewashed brick fireplace and a rounded bathroom with leafy views. In the front of the home, the second floor comes with a covered deck. Out back, patios, lawns and gardens surround the swimming pool.

Buss, who died in 2013 at age 80, was a businessman and real estate mogul who took the Lakers to new heights under his tenure, bringing in legendary players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. For his contributions to the game, Buss was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.