Brent Kutzle is keeping things moving in Topanga. About a year after buying a 4-acre mountain retreat in the scenic community in Los Angeles County, the OneRepublic bassist and cellist has put the property up for sale at $2.195 million.

That’s $95,000 more than he paid for it last May, real estate records show.

Privacy is the story here, as the modern farmhouse enjoys 360-degree views at the end of a private road tucked among the mountains. “Four acres feel like hundreds with the surrounding parks and the privacy they provide,” Kutzle said.

The crisp white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, as wood accents and heated concrete floors break up the whitewashed common spaces. On the main level, there’s a living room, dining area and center-island kitchen all lined with sliding glass doors.

The second story boasts a bonus room, office, a loft accessed by a spiral staircase and the master suite. One of three bedrooms, it opens to a spacious terrace with sweeping views. A grassy lawn completes the property down below.

Kutzle has recorded four albums with the pop-rock band OneRepublic, including 2016’s “Oh My My.” Their latest effort, “Human,” is set to release later this year.