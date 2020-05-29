A Hollywood Hills home that doubled as a set for television’s “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” in the 1950s and ’60s is on the market for $6.495 million. The seller is the “Law & Order” actor Chris Meloni.

Meloni bought the East Coast-inspired home six years ago and has updated the interiors while retaining a wealth of character details. Delicate wainscoting, textured wall coverings, French doors and three fireplaces are among features of note. A classic center hall sits beyond the red-hued front door.

A wide island/bar anchors the chef’s kitchen, which opens to a breakfast room. A formal living room, a media room, a dining room, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms are within nearly 5,300 square feet of space.

The house, built in 1916, sits on just shy of half an acre with brick patios, lawn and a kidney-shaped swimming pool. A charming guest house, designed to evoke the main residence, sits next to the pool area.

Meloni, 59, previously appeared as Elliott Stabler on the long-running show “Law & Order:” Special Victims Unit” before leaving at the end of its 12th season. He will soon be back on the case in an upcoming “Law & Order” spinoff.