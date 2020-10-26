Q: We live in an older home with original kitchen plumbing. The sink is wall-hung with a custom faucet that has failed. New faucet parts are no longer available. How can I solve this issue and get our kitchen sink working?

A: I get many questions like this from readers who are dealing with old kitchen sinks. In my experience, if faucet or repair parts are not available, replacing the sink is the next option to consider.

However, replacing an older kitchen sink and installing a new sink and faucet may become a larger remodeling job. I recommend consulting a licensed plumber before doing any demo work to determine what can be saved and the condition of the existing plumbing.

Manufacturers do make wall-hung kitchen sinks with new faucets. If you can find one that fits your existing sink area, it will cut down on remodeling costs.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.