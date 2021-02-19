Q: I live in a 100-year-old Craftsman house with gorgeous wood trim around the windows and doors. The trim is wide, and there’s a stunning head piece across the top of all windows and doors. My problem is that I have a flat-screen TV in my den and it looks out of place. It’s so modern and I hate how it looks. What can I do to make the new TV look “old”?

A: You’re not the only person who doesn’t like how modern flat-screen TVs clash with the stunning woodwork found in many older homes. My good friends Russ and Ann were once faced with the same conundrum. They live in the classic Craftsman home that Russ grew up in.

Ann is a serious DIYer and can do any task, be it plumbing, plastering, painting or carpentry. She solved a problem similar to the one you’re described by imagining their flat-screen TV as an actual window.

Ann cobbled together wood trim to surround the TV and mounted it to the wall. Once the TV was installed, the room, which only had one window, was brightened in a hurry. The look was so fantastic that Russ went out and bought two more TVs for the other walls!

I imagine the woodwork in your home is similar to that in Russ and Ann’s home. I’m sure her windows have true wooden windowsills that are 4 or 5 inches deep, and they project out beyond the vertical wood casing that is on either side of the window. A larger head casing spans over the window, much like a flat beam.

Ann simply surrounded the three flat-screen TVs in their den with the same exact woodwork that trims out the one window in their room. It can be done with minimal tools: just a sliding 10-inch miter saw and a finish nail gun. (You won’t regret using the nail gun, trust me.)

The first step is to use 1x4s to create an upside-down U that surrounds the two sides and top of the TV. The window sill portion of the treatment will form the bottom of the box that surrounds the flat screen. I suggest leaving a gap of about a half-inch between the TV and the wood. Ann decided to have the three U-shaped components project out about a half-inch from the front of the TV.

The window sill is fastened to the bottom of the two 1x4s that are on the sides of the TV. The top 1×4 can be cut so it overlaps the two side pieces, then you fasten it to the two vertical 1x4s. All you need to do now is attach this to the wall. You can use metal L-brackets or small cleats that attach to the other side of the 1x4s.

All that’s left to do is to trim out this box just as you would add trim around a regular window. You just have to add an extra piece of wood to the vertical casings and the head casing so they return to the wall.

I would have never thought about putting more than one flat-screen TV in a room, but Russ has really pulled it off. He uses one to view the news and movies, but the other two tend to have subtle slide shows or fixed images on them, so it looks like you’re looking out a window. He chooses mountains, streams, animals, a beach, a city at night — whatever mood he wants to set. I think it’s magical!

Tim Carter has worked as a home-improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.