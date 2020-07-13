Q: We recently had a full kitchen remodel job, and I’m upset I did not think to install a pot filler over the stove. I want to resolve this, but refuse to open up the new tile wall behind the stove. Any less-invasive ways to install a pot filler?

A: Your remodeled kitchen is now an existing kitchen, and a lot of pot fillers are added to existing kitchens. So a pot filler should be able to be installed without major alterations to work already completed.

You’re correct that many pot fillers are wall-mounted on the back wall near the stove. However, they do make deck-mounted pot fillers that attach directly to the countertop next to the stovetop. With a deck-mounted pot filler, you shouldn’t have to touch the new tile back wall. You’ll need a hole drilled to mount the pot filler on the counter and a water line run inside the base cabinet under the filler.

So even though you missed this planning detail, don’t get boiling mad — in most cases, it’s not too late to install a new kitchen pot filler.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.