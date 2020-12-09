If you’re working from home, you’ve more than likely built your home office from scratch or tweaked it to new levels since COVID-19 became a part of the global consciousness. You may think you have everything you need already. You may believe your space can’t possibly hold another item that will make your work life less tedious. But you would be wrong.

It’s the holiday season, and you’ve been toiling dutifully, so treat yourself. From baubles that pretty up the space to items that distract while you’re on an overlong Zoom call to devices that keep you on your already productive toes, these gifts can make your WFH area less work, more play.

Homesick Beach Cottage Candle

Homesick’s natural soy wax blend Beach Cottage candle, with cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils, transports you to a stroll on the beach. You don’t have to walk in the water to feel as if you’re there with this nontoxic candle that burns for 60–80 hours. $34 at homesick.com

Silk Worm ‘You’re On Mute’ Mug

We often forget that we need to unmute ourselves during meetings until our colleagues remind us. But with this simple-but-bold mug in front of you on a daily basis, you’ll be sure to remember (maybe). $15.50 at redbubble.com

Baudville Appreciation Plant Cube

Plant the seeds of gratitude for a work colleague, or show some gratitude to yourself with one of these petite plant cubes available with seeds for marigolds, thyme, money plants and more. The flowering daily reminder of thanks in a pine box will grow with your productivity. $7 at baudville.com

Square Wave Kinetic Mobile

This kinetic mobile is composed of 21 connected metal rods, which curve and mutate unexpectedly with the introduction of energy. Designed by British sculptor Ivan Black, the mobile is inspired by the Fibonacci series, a famous mathematical sequence, as well as geometric formations that occur in nature. Manipulate it while holding it in your hands, or spin it on the base to relieve stress. $99 at store.moma.org

Advertising

Revolution Focus Standing Desk Balance Board

Whistle while you work? More like balance while you type. Step up your standing-desk game with Revolution’s Focus balance board. As it gets easier to stand on the board while working, just add more air to the rubber cushion (no pump required) and step up the difficulty. $150–$180 at revbalance.com

NiceSeats Seat Cover

When you do venture out for that first business trip, pop this practical and chic cover over the seat and seat back of your chair, whether you’re on a plane, train or bus. It offers another layer of protection from germs and takes just seconds to put on. Machine washable and reusable. $68–$83 at niceseats.com

Global Attic Spiked Shell Necklace Decor

Practicality doesn’t have to be the sole feature of your workspace. Beautiful things that inspire are also necessities. And this necklace-as-decor from Global Attic, made from layer upon layer of shells on a metal stand, fits that bill. $125 at globalattic.com

Suck UK Drumstick Pencils

Drum solo during Zoom meetings? Sure. Why not? With these No. 2 writing utensils, you can add rhythm to that song on the radio or the music in your head. $8 at amazon.com

Playable Art Helicone

Keep your hands busy with Playable Art’s Helicone. Take a moment to twist the thin brass tube back and forth, and the 38 laser-cut wood pieces swirl rhythmically into a pine-cone shape; twist it the other way, and it transforms into a helix. $55 at amazon.com

Akari Light Sculpture

The Akari light sculpture is a table lamp created from handmade washi paper and bamboo ribbing (supported by a metal frame and tripod base). Designer Isamu Noguchi blended Japanese handcraft and modernist form. $200 at store.moma.org