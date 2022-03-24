Mortarless stone veneer is a modern decor trend that also harkens back to ancient times — when master builders created grand structures without mortar.

Without power tools, diamond-blade wet saws or dry-cut abrasive blades attached to a hand-held saw, Egyptians erected mortarless masonry in Giza, home of the great pyramids. The indigenous peoples of Peru used mortarless stone at Machu Picchu, high up in the Andes Mountains.

These two civilizations were not alone. Many stone walls, buildings and arches have been built without mortar. Instead of using mortar to connect pieces that wouldn’t otherwise interlock, master masons fit stones together like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

You don’t have to be a master, though, to apply a mortarless stone veneer. Some are sold as panels that screw into a wall. Others are sold as a collection of individual stone pieces which are glued to an interior wall or exterior surface with thinset containing Portland cement, or by applying traditional brick mortar to the back of each piece of stone.

Mortarless stone veneer can be used outdoors, too, provided you install it correctly. Near my home, a new building sports a mortarless stone veneer that’s about 1.5 inches thick. The pieces of natural granite within the veneer vary in texture and size. While the stone pieces appear to be random, they’re not. They were cut at a factory and have precise dimensions so that you can stack the stones without struggling with pesky gaps.

A few months ago, a friend of mine inherited an oceanfront condominium in southern California. Built more than 40 years ago, its interior fireplace had a dated tile surround. He and his wife chose to use thin mortarless stone veneer, which she installed herself. The color was fabulous and the 1.5-inch high pieces of stone were the perfect scale to match both the room and the fireplace.

Advertising

Remember, though, that the cumulative weight of stone veneer is considerable. Most natural stone weighs about 150 pounds per cubic foot. The stone that surrounds my friend’s fireplace could easily weigh 600 pounds. This means that your first layer of stone needs to be solid enough to support the mounting weight as you continue to stack more layers.

When using mortarless stone veneer on your home’s exterior — perhaps to hide a concrete foundation wall — it pays to have a small shelf or ledge cast into the concrete. The craftspeople who build cast, or poured, concrete walls can do this for you. The weight of the stone will then exert itself toward the footing, reducing the danger of the stone veneer failing.

Also make sure the face of your sheathed exterior frame walls is flush with the face of your stone veneer. If your exterior siding is wood, vinyl or fiber cement, you can overlap pieces of stone veneer just like a row of roof shingles overlaps the row below. This will ensure that no water intrusion reaches or damages your exterior walls’ wood framing.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.