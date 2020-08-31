Q: I read your recent article on round-front and elongated toilet bowls. I have a small bathroom that needs the round-front style for the door to close. Outside of remodeling my bathroom, is there any way I can get an elongated bowl installed?

A: Decades ago, toilet choices were limited to elongated or the shorter round-front bowl. But recently, toilet styles have expanded to include such features as comfort height (taller bowls) and skirted (smooth bowls with no exposed trap), as well as bowls with a larger footprint to cover floor markings when replacing older toilets.

In addition to these, there is a toilet style that might help with your issue. Called a compact-elongated bowl, this newer style is a one-piece toilet with an elongated-style bowl that fits in a round-front toilet space.

This compact-elongated toilet can be a smart choice for installing a larger bowl in a smaller bathroom.

———

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.