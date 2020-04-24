Mother’s Day may look a lot different this year, but you can still show your mom how much she means to you with heartwarming gifts for the place she’s spending most of her time — her home.

With many stores closed and extensive delivery delays, we’re offering these early gift suggestions so you can send your love, and get it there on time (order soon!). And as a bonus, each of these gifts comes from a maker or shop based in the Seattle area, so you’re also supporting local businesses.

For moms near and far

Forest Ceramic Wave Series Tumbler ($30 at theworksseattle.com). Crafted on Orcas Island by artist Sean Forest Roberts, this beautiful and unique ceramic tumbler is both microwave and dishwasher safe. Designed with a Northwest vibe, it’s just the thing for Mom’s morning tea or virtual happy hour glass of wine. Order from The Works Seattle and support two local businesses at once.

Estrella Vanilla Coffee Scrub ($12–$22 at estrellasoap.com). If you can’t bring mom to the spa, send the spa to her. We’re buzzing about this local company’s rich scrub, made from organic coffee and sugar, plus jojoba and coconut oils to add glow from head to toe.

Seattle Seed Company DIY Terrarium ($35 at seattleseed.com). This Seattle-based company’s terrarium is great for moms who love a project, and comes with the pieces you need to build a glass environment (plant not included). When she adds a succulent, air plant or tropical plant to the finished display it will create a lovely living accessory to feature on a table or shelf.

“Kitchen Remix: 75 Recipes for Making the Most of Your Ingredients” ($28 at booklarder.com). Give her fresh insight into her stocked pantry with this clever new cookbook from food journalist Charlotte Druckman. In it, Druckman uses groups of three ingredients to create three courses of a meal (think goat cheese, strawberries and balsamic vinegar for Goat Cheese Salad, Strawberry-Chevre Parfaits and Strawberry Shortcakes). Order it from Fremont cookbook shop Book Larder to support a local business.

Butter London Mommy & Mini Glitter Nail Lacquer Bundle ($24 at butterlondon.com). If mani/pedis are your tradition, bring the fun home. All ages will enjoy the pick-me-up of this Seattle-based brand’s sparkling glitter polish in four hues. All are free of harmful additives and, best of all, can be removed by just peeling them off.

Hot Cakes Molten Cake Family Pack ($55 at birthdaysdontstop.com). Why gift mom one local take-and-bake molten cake when you can gift her eight? She can feast for days with two jars of four flavors (Dark Decadence, Strawberry, S’mores and Vegan Dark Chocolate) from the boutique dessert shop. Deliveries available in Seattle only; for wider shipping, visit getyourhotcakes.com.

Addition Moscow Mule Gift Set ($18 at drinkaddition.com). Spice up virtual happy hour with this locally made set of Tarragon and Thai Green Chili Cocktail Spices, perfect for mixing together a Moscow or Kentucky mule or a dark n’ stormy. They also jazz up a ginger beer or sparkling soda pretty nicely, if that’s more your mom’s speed.

Block Design Large Reversible Vase ($55 at prismseattle.com). Brighten up Mom’s décor with one of these eye-catching handmade vases, available in three different color combos. An internal vase turns the full-size vessel into a bud vase for supreme versatility. Order from Ballard boutique Prism to shop local.

Fruitsuper Correspondence Kit ($26 at fruitsuper.com). Maybe you can’t be together this Mother’s Day, but you can still be pen pals! Bring back the art of written correspondence with this set of blank cards and postcards — along with the stamps — handpicked by delightful Seattle shop Fruitsuper. Plus, $2 from this order will be donated to Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute.

The Cura Co. Burmese Candle ($28 at thecuraco.com). For the conscientious mom, gift these delectably scented candles out of Seattle, which help support Burmese women refugee artisans. Scents such as Compassion, Kindness and Gratitude can go a long way right now in easing away Mom’s daily stresses.

Advertising

For Seattle-area moms

Gift Card to Terra Plata ($5–$1,000 at toasttab.com/terra-plata/giftcards). Give mom a break from cooking with a gift card to one of Seattle’s top restaurants. Many are offering gift cards for future use or takeout. Terra Plata, on Capitol Hill, offers items such as Duck Egg Salad and Buttered Scotch Pudding for a very special Mother’s Day meal.

Café Mia Mimosa Kit ($35, call 616-818-2183 for advance orders). Can’t brunch in person? You can still treat mom to a mimosa (or three). Swing by West Seattle eatery Café Mia and grab a mimosa kit to go. Choose two organic juices to pair with an accompanying bottle of bubbly to brighten up her afternoon.

Eco Collective Bulk Supplies (prices vary, ecocollective.com). Spare Mom a trip to the store and supply her with bulk, eco-friendly beauty and cleaning supplies from Seattle’s Eco Collective. Sterilized mason jars of all-purpose cleaner, sulfate-free shampoo, liquid hand soap and much more can be delivered to her doorstep in Seattle or picked up from the Ballard store.