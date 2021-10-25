Q: Hi Ed: I recently read your article on making a bathroom feel open and airy by choosing space-saving plumbing fixtures. You briefly mentioned a wall-hung toilet with the tank hidden inside the wall. Can we have more details on this toilet?

A: While the concept of a wall-hung toilet with the tank mounted inside the wall has been around for a while, today’s concealed tank toilets take space-saving and toilet technology to a new level.

First, the new electronic-type models are more than just a toilet because they can include so many options. Aside from the extra leg room and the comfort height wall-hung bowl, features can include:

A wall-mounted actuator plate with dual-flush settings

Automatic flushing

LED night lights

Remote control

Full bidet functions complete with a self-cleaning UV light washing wand

Warm air drying

Auto-deodorizer

Heated seats

Hands-free seat lid opening and closing

All this, plus the precious space-saving design help make a wall-hung hidden tank toilet a standout choice from the pack.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.