Q: I remember you did a past column on bathroom lighting fixtures. Since we plan to remodel our bathroom, I was looking for some lighting ideas. Do you have any new favorites for a bathroom lighting style that’s easy to match?

A: As a master plumber, I get to see a lot of bathrooms and trendy decorating ideas that I can share. However, I’m not a bathroom designer nor do I pretend to be one. So when I attend trade shows and hear professionals buzzing about new bathroom styles that I have seen, I pay attention.

One new bathroom lighting style I like is called modern farmhouse. A big reason I like this versatile design style is because it’s so easy to match. For the bathroom, fixtures are available for bathroom vanities and mirrors, as well as wall accent lights.

Modern farmhouse lights offer a neutral, clean look that brings in hints of reclaimed materials with iron workings that may look like handmade accents. They can give you a look that’s honestly simple — and simple to match.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.