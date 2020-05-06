The home turf of football player Milt Davis, who had a standout career in the 1950s and ’60s with the then-Baltimore Colts, is up for grabs in the Hollywood Hills at $2.199 million.

Perched above Beachwood Canyon, the midcentury residence was built for the defensive star in 1966 after he retired from a career that saw him lead the Colts to two NFL titles.

Ed Niles was the architect behind the stylish digs; his other eye-catching projects include Johnny Carson’s Malibu beach house and a cylindrical glass-and-steel mansion in Beverly Hills that was leased over the years by Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and the NBA’s Morris twins.

Niles is known for his chic glass structures, and this one is no different. A floating staircase with a fountain lead up to the two-story spot, which has walls of glass, cut with beams, across roughly 2,300 square feet.

Modern finishes touch up the dramatic common spaces, including a living room, office and galley-style kitchen with custom cabinetry. Every space takes in sweeping city views.

The master suite — one of three bedrooms — encompasses a modern bathroom. One of the guest bedrooms boasts a skylight and whitewashed brick fireplace.

An All-Pro defensive back, Davis twice led the NFL in interceptions and led the Baltimore Colts (now the Indianapolis Colts) to consecutive championships in 1958 and 1959. He died in 2008 at age 79.