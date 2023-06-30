Q: I’ve been reading a lot about ADUs lately in newspapers and on real estate websites. Are these actually smart investments, or just hype?

A: ADUs can offer many benefits to homeowners, communities, new residents and the planet. They can also be wise financial investments that pay dividends down the road.

Investing in the future

Many of us choose to live in the Pacific Northwest because of the epic natural landscapes and proximity to green spaces. Increasing housing in existing neighborhoods preserves these wild places while keeping growth concentrated in urban areas. It also enables people to live closer to jobs, services, amenities and transit options, reducing carbon emissions from commuting.

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) support this by reducing sprawl, leading to more compact residential neighborhoods. They’re also an efficient way to bolster housing supply in a time of housing shortages by helping existing neighborhoods accommodate growth without changing their overall character.

To house new residents, Washington will likely need 1,100,000 new homes by 2044. We’re currently averaging about 35,000 to 40,000 per year. We’ll need to get a little more industrious and creative to meet the target.

The recent passage of two state bills (HB1110 and HB1337) aimed at creating denser “middle housing” options, opens the door for doing just that, reducing barriers to maximizing a property’s potential. The City of Seattle has already implemented some of these measures, allowing for more that one dwelling per residential lot.

Investing in your property

So, what does all this have to do with your property? A lot! As Laura Elfline, founder and managing partner of Mighty House Construction, points out, “There are many exciting and innovative ways existing homeowners can maximize their existing lots [with ADUs].”

Whether choosing attached units (e.g., basement, attic or on the side of an existing home) or detached units (DADUs, or “backyard cottages”), investing in a space on your existing property can meet many needs at once.

An ADU can provide living space for a family member now while leaving open the possibility of meeting housing needs in your community and earning passive income in the future. It will add immediate and long-term value to your property, potentially creating savings if and when you choose to downsize.

Washington state laws offer several avenues for the two families (related or not) to share a single residential lot and make it an investment opportunity for both parties. One avenue is the investing family placing a lien on the property for the percentage of the value they added to it.

“That way, when it is time to sell the property, the investment would have grown proportional to the value put in,” Elfline says.

Another route is utilizing condominiumization laws, where two or more dwelling units and common areas around them are identified as separate, legal units on a land survey and governed by homeowners association (HOA) rules and regulations. In this case, each family legally owns their specific dwelling unit.

Both mechanisms allow for growing investment. A word of caution though: neither process is as simple as it sounds and Elfline recommends researching your own jurisdiction’s rules and seeking legal advice to ensure you fully understand what you’re about to dive into.

Weighing your options

There are different options for creating ADUs ranging from relatively easy to complex.

A great option for maximizing property value is remodeling your basement. There is a lot of work that goes into finishing a basement, but according to Elfline, “It only takes a few adjustments to go from a standard finishing plan to one which can be permitted as an ADU.”

“While your family may not need another legal living space in your home immediately, creating one is generally not much costlier that finishing the space and offers flexibility,” Elfline says. “You can help struggling family or friends, host a live-in caretaker or nanny, rent it out short-term if money gets tight, or even create a passive income stream to offset property expenses, giving you more time to do what you love.”

DADUs are also a smart real estate investment opportunity. But they come at a higher upfront price.

“Our community loves the idea of DADUs, but not the cost,” Elfline says. “It’s important to keep in mind that DADUs are complete homes — just smaller. Gutting and replacing a kitchen with a remodel can easily cost $100,000 or more. Imagine how much an entirely new home will cost.”

Building an addition to the existing home to create an attached ADU (AADU) is potentially cheaper than a DADU because it requires fewer new walls and will be closer to existing water, electrical and heat systems.

But Elfline says that Mighty House loves DADUs because, “They give us an opportunity to build better. That means energy-efficient envelopes, high-performance systems, and myriad solutions that create a healthier environment for occupants and help offset climate impacts.”

Building an AADU usually doesn’t require a full-scale upgrade of the existing home, somewhat diminishing its long-term performance.

Time to consider

With the new housing legislation, it’s an exciting time to invest in ADUs. It will take some time to implement these new laws and building codes across the state, but that gives you ample time to dream up, plan, budget, and prepare your own ADU project. Good luck!

Jill Williams is a writer with Mighty House Construction, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling, or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of the MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.