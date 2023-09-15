Steeply sloped roofs and rustic interiors are charming, but decorating can be difficult when you only have two to three full-size walls for tall furniture and hanging art. How do you make it work when wall space is at a premium?

Danya Kukafka recently renovated a 1914 Craftsman with her husband in Wallingford. Three rooms upstairs feature sloped ceilings. Formerly an attic space, the couple use them for offices. The height of the ceilings is their biggest challenge. At the ceiling’s peak, Kukafka’s office is around 5 feet by 10 inches.

“Thankfully I’m short,” she says. “I’m a novelist, and I love to feel cocooned in my work, so the small space is perfect for me.”

Pulled from a different era, the space is full of 20th century charm. She found a scandalous handwritten letter circa 1952 hidden beneath the vinyl flooring, and on the original window panes, you can still see glimmers of old paint, a bilious brown and a forest green, Kukafka says.

“From my decoding, it sounded like an aunt was writing to the woman of the house, advising her not to file for divorce, even though her husband had cheated,” Kukafka said. “She sent the letter through an adult daughter, who hand-delivered it so the husband wouldn’t see! Then the wife put it under the floorboards with one of his pay stubs.”

While your space may or may not have as juicy a history as Kukafka’s, we’ve got interior designer-sourced tips to help you decorate your space to make the most of unusual ceiling pitches.

Accentuate the lighting

Interior designer Tessa Kluetz Pernell of TKP Design says skylights and roof windows are a great way to bring in lots of natural light.

“I love the lighting skylights and roof windows create in bathrooms,” Kluetz Pernell says. “In bedrooms, I recommend shades or blinds to control the desired amount of light let in — there are many options from manual, to motorized, and solar powered.”

Unnatural lighting is key, too.

This is especially true when it comes to a vaulted ceiling adjacent to a flat ceiling. Interior designer Emily Ruff of Cohesively Curated likes to bring in lighting with the bottom of the fixture hanging at the same height of the flat ceiling in the adjacent room.

“That way you have a transition for your eye to follow from one ceiling height to the next,” she says.

Look to the ceiling

Ruff says that “with multiple ceiling heights in a space, especially where one area is flat and one is vaulted, we always accentuate the vaulted ceiling area with millwork or beams.”

She uses tongue and groove boards with beams on a vaulted ceiling.

If your space is small, go minimal. When managing a small space with a vaulted ceiling, Kluetz Pernell advises opting for lighter, more delicate furniture to make the space feel larger.

“For bedrooms with slanted ceilings, I recommend a low headboard, or no headboard,” she says. “If the ceiling slope begins too low for a headboard, choose a low, minimal bed, like a platform frame, for an airy open look.”

Take it to the tiles

Designer Jennifer Gardner says slanted walls in a bathroom shower present an opportunity for visual interest.

“Take the tile all the way to the ceiling to lengthen the wall,” she recommends. “Consider adding a round mirror at the adjacent vanity to soften the sharp angle of the tile wall.”

Choose contrasting paint colors

For low, slanted ceilings, Kluetz Pernell notes light paint colors make the ceiling feel higher and create a visually larger space.

“If your ceilings are high and vaulted, (having) contrast between the ceiling and walls creates interest and warmth,” she says.

Wood paneling and exposed beams are great options.

“Depending on the function of the room and your personal style, a darker, fully enveloped feel may be your preference if you want to lean into the coziness of the slanted ceiling,” Kluetz Pernell says.

In a recent project, she painted a primary bedroom featuring vaulted ceilings and wood floors black.

“We added interest and depth with browns and greens, and layered soft textures within the furniture and décor,” she says.

Gardner likes to bathe the room in a single light paint color to create the illusion of a larger space.

“Add a ceiling-hung swing chair to layer in a relaxed boho vibe,” she suggests.

Kukafka thought outside the box with color in her space.

“I’ve used bright, bold colors on the small walls because where else can you get away with that?” she said.

Keep storage and function in mind

Chloe Deane of Design and Digest says when you have a room with sloped walls or low ceiling, it provides a great opportunity to be creative with the use of space.

“In a bedroom, you can create built-in bookshelves or bed nooks for kids where there are low or sloped ceilings,” she says.

For an office, add in storage, a built-in desk or seating. The slope and change in ceiling height often provides really unique design opportunities that require imagination.

Kluetz Pernell notes that these type of rooms are often underutilized but have endless possibilities, given the right design.

“Take advantage of the slant, rather than avoiding it,” she says. Consider building a nook for seating, adding shelves or installing a custom closet. Slanted stair walls present opportunities for creative storage solutions.

“A bench or entry table, paired with a round mirror, can help fill the angle of the wall in an intentional way,” she says.

In an attic playroom, Gardner suggests adding a custom chalk or whiteboard cut to fit the angle of the wall.

“Add wall-mounted storage baskets below for easy access to chalk or whiteboard markers,” she says.

There are many ways to make the most of an unusual ceiling. With these tips, you can create a stylish, functional space you’ll love — no matter how sloped your ceiling.

Amber Katz is a freelance lifestyle writer.