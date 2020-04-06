A Beverly Hills home designed by late fashion icon Max Azria has come up for sale at $5.195 million.

Completed in 2012, the Moroccan-inspired residence features herringbone-patterned wood floors, marble fireplaces and windows with custom steel coverings. Ornate light fixtures and beamed ceilings keep the eyes moving upward throughout the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house. A striking floating staircase lined with handmade artistic balusters sits beyond the entry.

The two-story floor plan contains a chef’s kitchen with a 9-foot island, a formal dining room, a multiroom master suite and an office/den. A lower entertainment level holds a media room with a granite-topped bar and a wine cooler.

Patio space and a swimmer’s pool with a spa and waterfall fill out the landscaped backyard.

Azria, who died last year at 70, founded BCBG Max Azria, a brand of contemporary clothing line for women, in 1989 and later rebooted the French fashion label Herve Leger after acquiring the company in the late 1990s. His designs have been featured in more than 500 department stores worldwide and worn by such stars as Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore and Miley Cyrus.

Azria bought the property in 2009 for about $890,000 and sold it in 2013 for $3.4 million, records show. His main estate — a 30,000-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills — is currently for sale at $68 million, down from $88 million a year ago.