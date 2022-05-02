Q: I plan to surprise my family with a new kitchen faucet. I want to get a pullout faucet with spray options that are useful for everyone in the house. Which sprayhead features do you like?

A: Since pullout and pulldown kitchen faucet styles have became popular, sprayhead technology has really taken off. The spray component on many new faucets take task management to another level.

Here’s a basic rundown of some spray features and options now available.

The standard spray pattern for most pullout/pulldown kitchen faucets is a “ring” spray, and you can upgrade from there with setting options. One is a pause feature, which quickly turns the flow of water on and off for greater spray control. A sweeping spray for sink washdowns and a soft spray for delicate items like produce are handy options, as well.

For a more forceful feature, a power-boost button can increase the spray’s flow rate in short bursts when you need an extra blast for the task.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.