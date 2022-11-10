Jay Donnaway owns six electric vehicles, including both “modern daily-drivers and classic EVs,” he says. The Graham resident and self-described “EV pusher” even converted a 1971 Karmann Ghia into an electric drag-racer.

Donnaway is president of the Seattle EV Association, which provides free information and hosts meetings for the EV enthusiast and enthusiast-to-be. Those considering an EV should “prepare to drink from the firehose,” Donnaway says, with many models to consider.

“New models are coming on strong, with the only hold-up due to supply shortages and bottlenecks,” he says.

It’s no surprise that this acceleration in EV availability has many local homeowners wondering how to use their houses to power their cars. State and local governments are also looking down that road. In 2019, the city of Seattle began requiring every new individual residence with private parking to include an EV-ready parking space. The requirement will expand statewide by 2024.

Sonja O’Claire is the program manager of Built Green, a green-home certification program for builders in King and Snohomish counties. She says many new Built Green-certified homes include EV charging capabilities or are prewired for it, but the location or design of a home can also influence installation.

For example, “homes developed in walkable, transit-friendly locations don’t always include garages or off-street car parking that could facilitate EV charging,” she says.

Building EV-friendly homes

Through his company, Evergreen Certified, Tadashi Shiga verifies house construction sustainability for more than 300 Pacific Northwest builders, including Dwell Development and Isola Homes.

In a less-frenzied real estate environment, developers who stand out are those willing to do things a little differently, Shiga says, including offering EV charging. It’s a lesson he says he learned during the last downturn.

“Developers who embrace sustainability do particularly well during the downturns because clients understand they’re getting something special,” Shiga says.

Seattle-based Dwell Development started putting EV chargers in their super-efficient King County new builds in 2009.

“We wanted to make sure all our homes were set up for the electric car revolution and to support the change from fossil-fueled cars to clean electric vehicles if wanted,” says Anthony Maschmedt, principal at Dwell Development. “Our Dwell homeowners chose to purchase our uber-efficient homes for a reason, so why not provide them access to clean energy for their cars?”

In all, Dwell has installed 250 EV chargers in the homes it’s built. The wall-mounted plug-in adapters connect to an outlet — similar to those for range ovens or clothes dryers — called Level 2 chargers. The builder puts two in each garage to accommodate the rise in two-EV households. The installed solar net-meter system in Dwell’s homes fuels its electrical needs, including EV charging.

Graystone Condominiums, on Seattle’s First Hill, has 195 parking stalls in the building’s garage, of which 39 are EV-ready. Graystone has sold more EV parking stalls to date than non-EV, says Luis F. Borrero, vice president for brand for Daniels Real Estate, Graystone’s developer.

Graystone sells EV charge-equipped stalls at varying voltages so that the owner of, say, a small Nissan Leaf and a full-size Tesla can charge overnight and pay only for what they need.

“Whether people have an EV car today or not, [many now] envision it in their future after the pandemic. Buyers are trying to future-proof the salability of units, too,” Borrero says. “Retrofitting condo parking stalls easily costs five to 10 times the cost of installing an outlet at the outset.”

Installing a charger in an existing home

Rich Kraft, a salesman at Wire Craft Electric in Shoreline, says he averages up to five calls a day from homeowners asking for price estimates on EV chargers. Most have already bought their electric vehicles and assume installing a charger is a piece of cake — but Kraft says charger specifications and voltage requirements for EVs can vary.

A Level 1 charger, he says, is used with a 110-volt outlet, the standard in our houses. Level 2 chargers offer quicker charges on 240-volt circuits, requiring a much larger wire and a different type of receptacle.

“For example, a charge from a Level 1 charger can take about 18 hours to charge a Tesla fully,” Kraft says. “A Level 2 charger can fully charge a Tesla in about three hours.”

But most homeowners can get away with a “trickle charge” using a Level 1 charger, Kraft says, particularly if they’re just driving locally. Donnaway agrees: “Every new EV comes with Level 1 chargers sufficient for normal driving,” he says. “Many people have a 15-amp wall outlet in their garage, [so they] don’t have to spend thousands for a charging station.”

Kraft says in a best-case scenario, adding a Level 1 charging outlet will cost around $500, if the home’s electrical panel has room for a new breaker and is located near the intended outlet.

But costs rapidly increase if you require a Level 2 charger or a 240-volt circuit. Kraft says the final bill could run up to $2,500 or more. If the panel doesn’t have room for a new circuit, the homeowners will need to upgrade to create the necessary space. That can cost $6,000 or more.

As for location, Kraft recommends indoor or carport installation due to the ongoing issues with copper-wire theft. Street or parking-stall installation is possible, but it’s more challenging because wiring needs to run from the garage to the car.

Before you buy an EV

Donnaway encourages those considering an electric vehicle to attend a Seattle EV Association meeting before buying to get the skinny on what they need. Many people show up after already forking over thousands of dollars they probably didn’t need to spend, he says.

“Many people spend an extra $6,000 thinking they need the biggest battery for a once-a-year, long-distance trip to grandma’s house,” Donnaway says. “Most models have at least two battery options, and the larger-capacity version usually sells better. But with more public-use fast-charging EV infrastructures being built, several hundred miles of range isn’t necessary.”

Shiga says the next generation of EVs will be able to double as electricity generators — a boon to those living in rural areas. The resident of Vashon Island says he looks forward to one day using his car to power his house.

“Electric charging is our future,” he says.