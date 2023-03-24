We love our pet companions, so why wouldn’t we include them in our home plans? Since the pandemic began, 23 million new households joined the pack of pet owners nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The 2010 census let the cat out of the bag that Seattle has more pets than children. Today, the city has four cat cafes — and counting. The latest numbers indicate 217,000 adults (29%) live with a dog and 203,700 adults (27%) with a cat, according to Seattle Times research analyst Nadine Selden. Not surprisingly, pet-centric additions, such as built-in dog crates, feeding and washing stations, and cat walkways, are a trend that’s wagging upward.

Barkitecture and Catification

Witness the success of Roku’s “Barkitecture” TV show in which designers create mini mansions for celebrity dogs. But it’s not just celebrities who are looking to elevate their pets’ quality of life. On Pinterest, users searched four times more for “catify your home” in 2021 than the previous year, while “luxury dog room” bounded up by 115% , according to a trend report.

“I think pets are members of our family. They’ve always been, and I think the pandemic really reinforced that,” says Jeff Pelletier, managing principal of Seattle design firm Board & Vellum. “You want them to have a home as well. “It’s been a trend for a long time but more of a trend since 2020.”

Beyond pet-proofing, i.e., hiding away pet toys and choosing fabrics that resist claws, teeth or fur, animal-forward design celebrates your pets in comfort and style.

Pelletier also thinks the pandemic gave us permission to be less serious about our home design and décor.

“Life is short,” he says “and there’s an opportunity for whimsy and beauty, so having elements for and about your pet that are fun and conversation starters is a great addition. I’ve seen everything from custom artwork to special dog doors.”

For one client, he tucked a cat cave inside the cabinetry of the dining area, but a cat-face cutout makes it clear who’s at home.

In some cases, it’s simply about highlighting your pet as a treasured household member. The design firm has commissioned a custom mural for a current client. “We are painting a forest scene, but hidden within the scene are their animals,” Pelletier says.

As new pets join the family, they will be added to the painting. Instead of “Where’s Waldo,” Pelletier says, it’s “Where’s Fido?”

Another idea might be to have a metalworker incorporate a profile of your animal into a stair railway or garden gate. Moments like that make a house uniquely yours, says Pelletier.

Keeping the fun in function

For Bellingham-based Jennifer Ryan of Jennifer Ryan Design, almost every client comes to her seeking pet-focused design solutions.

“I would say 95% of my clients have pets,” she says.

Many of her clients live in open areas, so mudrooms and washing stations take priority in our soggy climate.

For one home that couldn’t accommodate a separate washing area, she integrated the dog wash into the main shower, with a second hose at pooch level. It’s handy because, unlike many counter-height washing stations, nobody has to lift the big dogs.

If you are making a raised washing station, make sure to build in a ramp or stairs. Ryan likes to include stairs that pull out as needed.

Similarly, in a kitchen build, Ryan specified a space-saving feeding station with drawers that avoids tripping hazards created by food and water bowls roaming wild in the kitchen.

For mudrooms, you need to consider mud-ready materials, but also include storage for leashes, harnesses and towels.

A project that had both the human and feline clients purring was a cat cubby. She left out a door in the laundry cabinet and built in a cat bed in the ultimate spot — right next to the toasty dryer.

“I always try to come up with surprises that are not in the original plan,” she says. “The first time I did that the owners were like, ‘That’s the best thing ever.’”

The great(er) outdoors

It’s important to think about pets’ comfort and safety outside the home too. Pelletier says Board & Vellum has been doing quite a few dual lawns — a traditional one for the bipeds and an artificial one for the dogs, which keeps maintenance easy. They’re ideal for fetch, and he finds the design works much better than bark chips for odor control.

Cynthia Chomos created Catio Spaces to help Seattle-area cats safely experience the outdoors with enclosed catios, often attached to windows or patio doors. Her “chief feline officer” orange tabby Serena enjoys a black gable roof catio connected by a 30-foot elevated tunnel to a wall cat door in her dining room.

“The catio features a 6-foot lounge for catnaps, a spiral staircase, grass floor, branches and multiple shelves for exercise,” says Chomos. “The wood framing is painted to complement my home and garden.”

Along with designing custom spaces to suit your lifestyle, Chomos sells catio plans for DIYers. Catios, she says, give felines mental and physical exercise while protecting them (and local birds and wildlife).

For dogs, local developer Shelter Homes offers customers a Woofdeck — a pet-friendly rooftop amenity space customizable with a swimming pool, a shaded lounge area and a relief station.

Design for your pet

“One of the fun things about designing a space is we get into your head,” says Pelletier — and ideally those of your pets. “Each pet has their own personality. They’re all different, so find out what works for you.”

As you envision your pet’s dream home, think about their needs and moods. Is your pet shy, wanting a hideout or adventurous and ready to run?

If your cat is active, add an exercise wheel so they can burn off some energy when there are no mice to chase. For dogs, puzzles, scent games and lick mats are mentally stimulating.

Velcro pet? Include a nesting space in your major rooms, whether inside an end table, cabinet or just a pillow.

Does your pet like to watch the world go by? Consider a platform for cats or a dog bed near the window. (If your dog barks at every passerby, however, this might not be the move.)

Does your cat climb the walls? Trick out a superhighway on the walls.

“I still want to do an elevated catwalk with deep crown molding that you won’t know what’s going on until you see a cat go by,” Pelletier says.

Stairs, ramps and ottomans are especially important inclusions for pets as their joints age. For example, when her Dachshund mix Poppy couldn’t handle the stairs after back surgery, Pinehurst’s Naomi Schwartz had a full-flight ramp built by a carpenter. “She uses it regularly now, and it’s been incredible,” she wrote via Messenger.

Myzoo.design, which makes clear walled sitting shelves, suggests creating a hoppable pathway for your cat with your layout — say from couch to shelf to armchair to window, for instance.

For some inspiration, dive into Pinterest or Google images, and you’ll find dog beds converted from suitcases and cabinets, along with DIY velvet cat perches and macramé hammocks.

Whether your housemate is a Great Dane or a Maine coon cat, when it comes to design, Pelletier notes, “The only limit is your imagination.”