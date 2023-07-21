Q: We have a large, underutilized backyard and have been thinking about ways we can transform it into a space for hosting family and friends. Any ideas about turning our weed-strewn lawn into an inviting place?

A: Outdoor living has long been popular in Seattle. People in the Pacific Northwest generally love the outdoors and want to spend quality time outside, so having space dedicated to it makes a lot of sense. Since the pandemic, interest in outdoor gathering spaces has only grown.

To illustrate some of the features and benefits, I’d like to focus on a project we recently completed in Sammamish.

The existing backyard included a small concrete patio, barely large enough for a table and chairs. The rest of the space was an unshaped yard with play equipment and a raised wooden garden bed.

The homeowners wanted to spend more time outside, but the space wasn’t ideal. They had previously worked with an architect who had not checked their building setbacks or structural coverage limits and ended up designing something that could not be permitted or built.

When the homeowner contacted Urban Oasis, we worked hard to capture the essence of what they wanted, within a permittable and buildable framework. We found it a fun challenge and feel that the ultimate result is a beautiful, usable backyard with many different rooms and spaces. Some open to the sky and others are covered.

Here are a few of its design features you may want to incorporate in your design:

Three unique spaces with generous square footage that encourage spending more time outside entertaining, relaxing and playing. By incorporating these ideas in the new backyard, we were able to accommodate dining, lounging and an area around a fire feature so that large groups could gather, and smaller groups could hang out in more intimate spaces.

The outdoor kitchen makes cooking more fun and keeps strong food odors out of the house. This kitchen has both a grill and a smoker as well as storage and a pull-out trash drawer (a must). There is ample counter space, one of the perks of outdoor kitchens. We always leave room for socializing in the kitchen and a generous adjacent space for dining.

A fireplace or fire pit creates ambience, warms the area and encourages extended time outdoors in the summer and fall (if not winter) months. It’s the focal point. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright felt that the fireplace was the heart of the home, and I feel the same way about fire elements in outdoor living areas.

A deck or patio cover creates a three- or even four-season space for cooking and gathering. In the case of this outdoor kitchen, the cover is louvered so that it can open to let light in when the weather is clear. We softened the metal posts with wood wrap to make the space feel warmer.

These spaces add value to a home — such makeovers can increase a home’s value by 10 to 15%, according to local real estate agents. When it comes to outdoor living projects, roughly half the cost should be viewed as adding enjoyment for the homeowner while the other half should be seen as an investment in future resale value.

Designing your outdoor living space

When hiring a professional, it’s important to feel heard by the landscape architect or designer and to clearly understand their process. A good candidate company should offer a free consultation, an opportunity to ensure they understand your practical and aesthetic goals. It is also a good idea to review their portfolio. Some designers have their own style, while others work to capture their clients’ tastes.

A full price quote is not possible for most detailed design projects, but realistic ballpark pricing is something you should ask for before signing — just be aware that the final cost is difficult to predict down to the dollar.

There are two avenues you can pursue when hiring a designer:

Hire a design-only firm that can draw up what you desire with enough detail (including elevations, sections, materials, etc.) so that when you send it out to bid, every contractor can clearly understand the design and construction detailing. This cuts down on confusion and ensures apples-to-apples bids. This approach will cost more, but you will be able to get comparable bids from several contractors. Hire a design-build company that will take you through both the design and construction process in-house. This will be a more seamless process, and the overall design won’t need to be as detailed because the construction team will understand the plans and know how to build them with less detailed drawings. This way, more of your budget is focused on construction.

Either way, good design makes for good projects, and it is important not to skimp on the process as it will ultimately make the difference between a construction that satisfies your needs and one that misses the mark.

Carrie Culp, RLA, ASLA, is landscape architect and project manager for Urban Oasis Design & Construction, a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.