In the darkest days of 2020, businesses across Seattle boarded up their windows as city life abruptly came to a halt. The plywood became impromptu canvas, bringing color and hope to the eerily empty streets.

Stevie Shao took a brush to a shuttered storefront in Ballard with a message, “It’s gonna be OK.” Then, she was laid off from her day job as an interior designer.

Three years later, things are looking more than OK. Shao, never painted a mural before COVID and now is one of Seattle’s most recognized muralists. Her art is everywhere. A favorite is the Crossroads Trading store in the University District, covered with her distinctive high contrast, high energy style.

“I think Seattle didn’t have that many murals before COVID,” says Shao, a Ballard-born native. “Everybody has a new appreciation for these things because of COVID murals.”

Her mural work is mostly bold and vibrant street art whose purpose was to uplift. In corporate spaces and private residences, murals fulfill different functions. They can create a mood, break up a space, add depth and architectural interest or serve as an accent.

Interior designer Cami Peloza, owner of Remix Design Co. in Seattle, discussed some of the reasons she loves using murals.

Advertising

“They give your room a focal point,” she says. “They bring instant personality to a space. If you want a strong theme, they can do that. They can give you a palette of colors to work from. They’re great for rooms with no windows.”

A hand-painted mural will likely be your most expensive option, Peloza says. You could also hire a graphic designer, photographer or illustrator to create custom peel-and-stick or traditional wallpaper.

Or you can browse ready-made murals. Peloza likes Limitless Walls for their huge collection of imagery, but warns their search engine is somewhat clunky. Rebel Walls is a great source for inspiration and has a well-curated selection; most designs run about $6 per square foot. Etsy also has lovely options, including lots of abstract watercolors and photography.

Maybe you have a very simple design in mind. The supplies you’d need are paint, brushes and confidence to execute your DIY project.

Commission a mural

Andy Eccleshall, owner of Edmonds-based The Mural Works, Inc., has been painting murals for 29 years. He averages 35 murals per year. His favorite kind are trompe l’oeil, French for “tricks the eye.” They’re flat paintings that look like 3D illusions.

“When I get to bend reality a little, it’s always a lot of fun,” Eccleshall says. “It can throw people for a loop.”

Advertising

Ask a muralist how much an average mural costs and he’ll respond, “How long is a piece of string?”

Touché.

Prices will vary depending on the artist’s experience and the size and scope of the project. Some artists charge by the square foot, others charge by time. For reference, Eccleshall recently completed a mural in a private Roche Harbor home for $9,000. Seattle artist Jennifer Ament, whose work you’ll see at Starbucks and Facebook’s Bellevue headquarters, typically charges $20-$30 per square foot.

Most people don’t realize how much work a mural takes. It’s climbing ladders and scaffolding. It’s gridding out the space, drawing the design huge and constantly stepping back to figure out how to make it work. Shao, for one, noticed that one of her arms is bigger than the other.

“Something I really value about murals as part of the practice is there’s just a lot of care put in it,” Shao says. “People underestimate how physical it is, how hard painting can be on your body.”

For custom murals, scope out artists whose style you admire. The artist may want to see your space, then come up with concepts and work with you to refine the design.

A one of a kind mural can elevate your space to another level of sophistication, Ament says. And you’re helping the local arts scene.

Advertising

“Hiring artists, in general, is a huge gift,” Ament says. “There is a lot of talent in the Northwest and a lot of muralists who are amazing. You are hiring them for their creativity and vision.”

“I waited tables for years,” she adds. “Never thought in a million years I could have made money at art.”

Peel-and-stick options

Peel-and-stick wall murals can be a more affordable option, especially if you do the installation yourself. Peloza placed a forest scene on her basement bathroom wall that brought a dose of the outdoors to a room with no windows.

The project cost $300 and took four hours. The hardest part was getting the paper straight and the panels to align, which she did by eyeballing it.

“It’s very doable,” she says. “It’s just like putting on a giant sticker. That’s how easy they are to install.”

Peloza even messed up and put the 24-inch wide panels up in the wrong order. She peeled it off and repositioned it just fine. “I was amazed that we got it off,” she adds. “It just came off and we just stuck it back on like it was brand new. It was really something.”

Sponsored

Ideally, you want a wall with no texture, but the peel-and-stick Peloza used was so thick it didn’t show her lightly textured walls. And the mural had a scrubbable finish, which worked well for a high-moisture area like the bathroom.

For a media room in Normandy Park, Peloza created a fantasy mood with a mural she had customized to match the teal walls. She gave a primary bedroom in a downtown Bellevue high-rise a restful vibe with a mural of trees in fog. Other ideas: doing a cloud mural on a ceiling. Or adding a favorite recipe to a pantry.

“If you want to start small, maybe there’s a toilet room or a niche or the back wall of a pantry,” Peloza says. “I think those places are fun, where you don’t expect something special there.”

Murals on a tiny budget

When Jenny Burns and her husband bought their first home, in Tampa, Florida, she knew she wanted to personalize it. Her vision for her kids’ playroom was a mountain scene, but with more desert tones than forest.

“I looked to Pinterest for inspiration, but knew I wasn’t disciplined enough to tape off and measure,” Burns says. “So, I just went with organic shapes that felt natural.”

Burns freehanded the mural, and finished in less than four hours. Total cost: About $85 for a quart of each Sherman Williams color, brushes and rollers.

Advertising

If you’re not afraid to wield a paintbrush, you can DIY a mural on a tiny, tiny budget. If you’re less confident in your artistic skills, a cheap hack is buying a cloth tapestry.

During the pandemic, Peloza wanted to redo her daughter’s bedroom, knowing she would be spending a lot of time in there. Her daughter loves hiking, so Peloza ordered a mountain wall tapestry off Society6 for the bargain price of $100. She bought the largest size they offered, 8 feet by 10 feet, and then hung Ikea curtains to fill the gaps on either end.

“That took maybe an hour to put up. It took no time at all,” Peloza says. “I basically just used clear thumbtacks. It was stupid easy.”

The mural came out so pretty her daughter didn’t want to come out of her room. “We made her room too good,” Peloza says.