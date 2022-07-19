It’s vital that plumbing drainpipes, as well as the vents that connect to them, be installed correctly so sewer gas never enters your home.

Sewer gas can be found in septic tanks, city sewer systems and the drainpipes in your home. It smells horrible. It’s caused by the decomposition of bodily waste and rotting food that you send down your pipes. It’s toxic and can cause severe illness if you’re exposed to enough of it for long periods of time.

Two years ago, a man who’s wife was feeling ill hired me because he suspected their home had a sewer gas issue. The man told me that a new tile floor had been installed on top of an existing one in a powder room adjacent to where his wife sat and watched TV.

After the new floor was installed, the tile setter or plumber failed to install an extra wax ring to account for the fact that the toilet now sat a half-inch higher than it had before. Sewer gas was leaking from the base of the toilet. As soon as I installed two wax rings on top of each other and the toilet was reset, the sewer gas stopped entering the home.

The plumbing pipes in your home work like the blood vessels in your body. When all is well in your body, your blood stays inside the blood vessels. If you cut yourself or if a vessel breaks under pressure, blood leaks out. The same is true for the pipes in your home. When everything works as it should, liquids, solids and sewer gas stay in the pipes.

But if a pipe cracks or has a hole drilled in it, or if a trap under a fixture dries out, you’ll have trouble. Dried-out P traps under sinks, showers and floor drains are the most common source of sewer gas. (P traps are curved pipes that trap water at the bottom of the curve, which then acts as a barrier to gas and vermin entering your home.)

Advertising

I once did a phone consultation with a man who owned a condo in a high-rise building in Monaco and was having a horrible sewer gas problem.

It turned out the gas was leaking in from multiple other units above and below his condo. Many of the other owners in his building only lived in their units for a few months out of the year. While they were gone, water was evaporating from the P traps under all their fixtures and from their toilet bowls. Once the water seals in the traps were broken, sewer gas wafted into those units and then to the plumbing shaft, where all the pipes go down to the street. The sewer gas in the shaft was getting into the man’s condo.

I advised him to contact the building’s maintenance manager and explain the problem. The manager then went into each vacant condo and ran water in all the fixtures and flushed all the toilets. Within hours, the sewer gas issues in the entire building had stopped.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.