Bodybuilder turned actor Lou Ferrigno has put his longtime home in Santa Monica, California, back up for sale at $3.499 million, down from last year’s $3.9 million.

The English Revival-style house sits behind a white-picket fence in Gillette’s Regent Square — a housing tract developed in the early 1900s by razor-blade tycoon King Gillette. Built in 1926, the charming two-story has lath and plaster walls, oak wood floors and high ceilings. Large picture windows bring garden views into the living and dining rooms.

Besides the updated kitchen, there’s a breakfast nook, a family room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms in more than 3,400 square feet. A detached studio/garage adds another 1,000 square feet of space.

Ferrigno, 68, was a two-time Mr. Universe before landing the title role on the CBS series “The Incredible Hulk.” As an actor, his credits also include the show “The King of Queens” and the 2009 film “I Love You, Man.”

Two years ago, Ferrigno was selected by President Trump to be a member of the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition.

He and his wife, Carla, bought the house in 1980, according to public records.