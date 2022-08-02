With rising prices for necessities such as fuel and food taking larger bites out of family budgets, there’s often scant money left over to hire contractors for the improvements many homeowners desire.

If you can’t afford to hire a pro, now may be the time to consider tackling a larger project yourself. It can be intimidating, but it’s never been easier to do this type of work yourself. Years ago, you couldn’t learn from videos on the internet about how to do home repairs. Now, many manufacturers have excellent instructional videos that can give you the confidence to do the job just as well as the subcontractor who’s working on your most valuable asset — your home.

You might be surprised by the vast selection of tools that are available to rent, including for tasks that require you to be up in the air. You can get motorized lifts with large articulating arms that allow you to safely paint that tall gable end on your home or reach a difficult sidewall above a steep roof. Never before has it been safer or easier for you to do exterior work on your home.

For example, say you wanted to install gutter guards. Some companies charge astronomical prices to install these simple products. Even if you need to rent a lift to reach the highest gutters on your home, you can still complete this job in a weekend, while saving upward of $1,000.

Two months ago, a friend of mine rented a lift to do some exterior painting. He told me he’s OK with using ladders for work up to about 15 feet in the air, but is terrified to go any higher. In just two weekends, he not only got all the high painting work done, but he also used the lift to install a heavy light bar over his bocce ball court.

Another way to reach the higher parts of your home’s exterior is by using steel pipe scaffolding. Traditionally used by painters and masons, this scaffolding is strong, safe and stable. Once you stack the pieces together, install the cross braces and set the aluminum work platform and the guard rails, it will feel as if you’re standing on the ground. Scaffolding allows you to kick your fears to the curb, while you complete work that’s 20 feet or more above the ground.

Where I live in central New Hampshire, I can rent six sets of this scaffolding, including the aluminum platforms, for about $300 per month. By placing all six sets next to one another, I can travel almost 50 feet along one side of my ranch-style home without needing to climb down and back up again.

Let’s say you want to install new vinyl siding on your home, but you’ve never done the job before. It may not be as difficult as you think, thanks to the high quality and simplicity of modern trim pieces. There are also extensive how-to videos that you can watch for free online, many produced by the vinyl siding manufacturers themselves.

There are some aspects of installing vinyl siding that do require professional expertise, but odds are your home won’t have these challenges. I recommend visiting the Vinyl Siding Institute’s website, which includes a section showing you how to install vinyl siding along with a free interactive installation manual.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.