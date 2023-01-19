Q: With a buyer’s market opening up, I think I’m finally ready to find my forever home in Seattle. What should I look for in a real estate agent?

A: With the complexity of buying and selling at an all-time high, you need an agent who can help you find and lock down a home that suits your budget, lifestyle, and in your case, long-term plans.

Real estate agents guide you through each step in the purchase process, educate you on the changing market, identify viable listings, connect you with relevant professionals and make offers on your behalf. Whether you find professionals online or through referrals, you’ll want to interview 3-5 to give yourself a range of options.

Seattle’s housing market was one of the most competitive in the nation, but has been cooling down as prices have begun to fall and interest rates have risen. But finding your way through this market still requires patience and dedication. You don’t want to waste time with an agent who isn’t a good fit. Here are a few questions to ask prospective agents.

Are they licensed?

Buying in this market is easier these days, but still tough. You need an agent you can trust, and a gut check isn’t enough. Make sure any agent you consider is currently licensed and has a clean record by visiting dol.wa.gov/business/checkstatus.html. You’ll also learn if they’ve received formal complaints or been subject to disciplinary action.

How seriously do they take risk?

If what the agent says sounds too good to be true about a property or neighborhood, it probably is. Agents should be realistic and upfront about the rewards — and the risks — involved in buying a home. Do they willingly share the upsides, downsides, and unknowns of your possible home purchase?

Are they experienced?

It’s easy to read about an agent’s experience, but it’s still worth asking about it directly to see if they have the chops and expertise to help you buy the type of home you’re looking for, in your market, at your price range. They should be able to provide details and specific examples about their related experience.

Do they listen to you?

If your agent keeps trying to push you into homes outside your requirements, they may not be paying attention or, worse, trying to sell you a home you don’t really want. Clearly communicate what you’re looking for, and if they steer you away from that, it may be time to look elsewhere.

How are their references?

It’s good to venture beyond online reviews. Any established agent will give you a list of clients they’ve sold homes to in the last year or two if you ask. You need to hear directly from someone who bought in the same market at the same price range what their experience was like. Also, references from people you know — and trust — are never a bad thing.

Do they have capacity to support you?

It’s essential the agent has the resources, staffing and capacity to meet your needs. The more clients an agent has, the more logistical support they need to manage them. If they have a lot of clients and a small team, they may be overstretched and unable to offer you their undivided attention.

Is there a personal connection?

You’ll want to interview agents to get a sense of how they’ll actually work with you. You’re investing a lot of time and trust in your agent — it’s essential that their philosophy and style complement yours. That chemistry will allow them to understand your needs and find you the most suitable options.

Are the homes they’re showing you set up to aging in place?

If this is your forever home, be very clear that you’re looking for a place with aging-in-place features, preferably one with fewer stories — you don’t want to be trekking up two flights of stairs with mobility issues. If these features have not been installed, find out how easy it would be to install them in the future. Which brings us to the most important question for any buyer.

Do you know what you want?

If you have strong ideas about what kind of home you want to live in, where you want to live, your price range and where you see yourself in five to 10 years, you’ll have an easier time finding out if you and an agent match up. And will help you toward finding the home of your dreams.

Right now, the market is shifting in favor of buyers, and there’s no better time to start looking for your forever home. Good luck.

James Slone is a writer at the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling, or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s more than 2,600 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.