Netural colors remain the go-to for many interior designers. Why? Because they blend well with other colors and provide an ideal foundation off of which to build a color story. The combination of black, white and gold is a winner for those looking to achieve a warm, neutral and luxurious look.
Here are some top tips for making the most of this modern color combination.
DO’S
1. Do use tints, tones and shades of white. Cream is a powerful neutral color.
2. Do bring in elements of gold when looking to make a bright pop of color.
3. Do use solid colors of black and white for main upholstery pieces such as sofas and chairs to create a foundation for a color palette.
4. Do repeat the combination of black, gold and white throughout the same space for cohesion.
5. Do bring black, white and gold into a space through the use of portable design elements such as toss pillows, accessories and even lighting.
DON’TS
1. Don’t use too much of the same color in a single space. Instead, look for ways to create contrast.
2. Don’t use dark tones or colors in spaces that don’t get a lot of natural light.
3. Don’t overlook the opportunity to introduce color through the use of lighting such as chandeliers and table lamps.
4. Don’t overcrowd a space with too many furniture elements. Remember, less is more.
5. Don’t forget to add organic elements such as greenery to make a space feel warn and inviting.