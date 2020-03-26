The longtime home of Earth, Wind & Fire singer Maurice White has come on the market in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles for $3.995 million.

White, who co-founded the groundbreaking soul-funk ensemble, bought the house new in 1978 for $340,000, records show, and lived there until his death in 2016. It was sold by his estate in 2018 to producer Seth Ersoff for $2.22 million.

The Tudor-inspired two-story has taken on a fresh look since Ersoff took ownership. New wide-plank wood floors, tile work, hardware and fixtures are among updates of note. In the gleaming white kitchen, dividers were removed and the space was reconfigured for a more open feel.

Upstairs, an expanded master suite contains a bar, a two-way fireplace and a sitting room. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 4,165 square feet of space.

The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a guard-gated community that has seven tennis courts. Views of the surrounding canyon and city lights abound.

Under White’s leadership, Earth, Wind & Fire produced a wealth of hits in the 1970s and early ’80s, including the songs “Shining Star,” “September” and “Boogie Wonderland.” Later in his career, the singer-songwriter worked as a producer for such stars as Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond and El DeBarge.