Rebecca Rockefeller and Liesl Clark, two friends from Bainbridge Island, were dismayed by the washed-up plastic on the beach at the tip of Kitsap Peninsula where their children played. They collected and inventoried plastic pieces, learning how it comes from everyday human use and washes down watersheds into our oceans. Then they decided to do something about it. They started the Buy Nothing Project to reduce plastic pollution by encouraging their neighbors to buy less and share more.

Buy Nothing is a free, hyperlocal gift economy that encourages neighbors to gift or lend items they no longer need instead of sending them to the landfill, and to ask for what they want to receive instead of purchasing it. What started as a Facebook group here in the Pacific Northwest in 2013 has become a worldwide reuse economy, with 128,000 Buy Nothing communities and more than 7 million participants across the globe. Micro-neighborhood groups flourish on Facebook and on a Buy Nothing app.

Myrna Hoffman has been a member from the very start. When people visit her home in West Seattle, she offers “the grand tour of my place, gleefully pointing out the myriad things I got free from Buy Nothing. To name a few: pots, pans, furniture, lighting, food, clothing, plants, bedding, hardware, cabinets, tools, recumbent bike, smart TVs, even a greenhouse and red wiggler worms!”

People participate to save money, purge belongings and have them conveniently picked up, and to help their well-loved possessions find a good home and a second life.

Wanda Pommer, who joined Buy Nothing in 2021, says, “As a senior citizen, I want to downsize and really like that my ‘stuff’ is going to someone who really wants it.” She also enjoys the process through which the giftee chooses a recipient from among those who express interest. “It’s like putting your name in a raffle without having to buy a ticket,” she says.

Sustainability made simple

Whether or not it’s their goal, members of Buy Nothing make an environmental impact — which is why Janis Millete joined when she moved to Seattle in 2018.

Advertising

“It is an easy way to live sustainably,” she says. “This value became even more paramount when we decided to have children, requiring us to need items for short periods of time. It pained me knowing that those adorable baby onesies, toys, etc. would be used — or not even used — for weeks or months. And the thought of buying new, with its accompanying single-use packaging and associated shipment [that] would end up in a landfill, was something I could prevent through Buy Nothing.”



Rachel Blackburn also appreciates the program’s carbon-neutral aspect. “I try to throw as few things away as possible, so these items probably wouldn’t end up in the trash anyway, but it saves car trips,” she says, eliminating the need to drop things off at Goodwill or drive to shop there.

Blackburn has participated in Buy Nothing groups across Seattle for eight years, in Upper Queen Anne, Lake City and Alaska Junction in West Seattle. “It’s a part of my low-waste lifestyle now and if I moved to a city without it, I would have to reevaluate my purchasing.”

Blackburn finds the community’s ebb and flow to be unique.

“Something fun about Buy Nothing is picking something up from the group, enjoying it for a while, and then passing it back on in the group,” she says. “Without groups like this, you have to feel really committed before bringing something into your home because you don’t want it to end up in a landfill or collecting dust at a resell shop. Buy Nothing enables you to enjoy something and share it when you’re done.”

The next generation of consumers is learning that lesson by example. For Millete, Brian Stein and their children, ages 7 and 9, Buy Nothing is a family affair.

“They have accompanied me on pickups since they were toddlers, so they know all about it, too,” Millete says of her kids. “[They] will ask, ‘Can we borrow a game’ or ‘Is there a chess set to have?’ While walking around the neighborhood, they will remember the house we borrowed piano sheet music from or where we picked up baseball cleats. They see the items I leave outside our home for others to pick up. I love that their world is this hyperlocal gifting economy and hope it is a value that remains with them as they grow up.”

Advertising

When Millete’s daughter set up a lemonade stand to raise money for White Center Food Bank, she knew to ask to borrow the dispenser from neighbors on Buy Nothing.

Secondhand goods, firsthand connection

Members are encouraged to share not just physical items, but gifts of self and time, such as how-to assistance, knowledge or transportation to pick up a large item. An intangible side benefit that emerges is community.

For Hoffman, being in a Buy Nothing group has made her feel closer to her “village.” Pommer says the overwhelming generosity of her group helps her have hope in humanity. And all the posting, responding, choosing and picking up has broken the Seattle ice and helped neighbors get to know each other.

Mimi West says she gave away a treadmill and received three friends. “The community aspect is the most important for me. It’s hard to meet people as an adult and it’s great to meet people in a new place.”

West was in a Mountain View, California, Buy Nothing group before moving to Seattle. People from her current Buy Nothing group have become good friends.

The gifts themselves can share stories and create connection. For instance, used jeans contributed by Buy Nothing members became art. Seattle interdisciplinary artist Megan Prince, who weaves advocacy and the zero-waste movement into her abstract visual art, cut the jeans up and hand-knitted them together into sculptures exhibited across the region, including at the Kirkland Art Center, where they won a People’s Choice Award.

Advertising

Pommer says she received framed art that once hung in the foyer of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. And when she wanted to try making green tomato chutney, she asked for green tomatoes — and got 14 pounds of them.

Buy Nothing outfitted Millete’s family with snowshoes for their first-ever snowshoe outing.

Amy Morse gifted her grandson’s bearded dragon to a teacher as a classroom pet. The next day, she gifted something else to a woman who had a terrarium in her car. The woman mentioned that her daughter, a teacher, had a bearded dragon she received on Buy Nothing, and she needed a terrarium to keep it occasionally on weekends.

That connection represents “the awesome full circle of this site,” Morse says.