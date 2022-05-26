Grace Stiller first heard about the National Wildlife Federation’s Certified Wildlife Habitat program in 2008. The critter-friendly backyard of her Newcastle home met the requirements for certification — almost. Stiller earned the certification by simply adding a water bowl for insects and birds to sip from.

Stiller and her husband, Michael, have maintained their commitment to a welcoming habitat. They’ve since moved to Burien and added birdhouses to their new home’s cedar trees. They have experimented with hosting mason bees, North America’s hardworking native pollinators.

Stiller added two ceramic birdbaths and a bird feeder filled with black oil sunflower seeds, all of which sit among her yard’s Northwest native plantings — red sorrel, oceanspray, red flowering currant and more.

A metal sign outside noting NWF certification attracts curiosity and conversation from Stiller’s neighbors, and she’s happy to evangelize about the program and its benefits.

“I get a lot of enjoyment and satisfaction knowing that I’m contributing to helping wildlife, addressing climate change and keeping our city, community and planet healthy,” Stiller says. “One yard makes a big difference.”

Stiller is one of many local residents who have made yard modifications to encourage migratory and resident visitors to stay awhile. There are more than 11,000 Certified Wildlife Habitats in Washington, according to Courtney Sullivan, NWF’s director of regional education programs for the Northern Rockies, Prairies and Pacific Region.

Signs noting certification from the NWF or Habitat at Home, a similar certification program by Washington state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, are popping up all over. Here are some ways to create your own wildlife-friendly habitat that provides nourishment and shelter for all living things, just outside your door.

Serving refreshments

Sullivan says it’s not necessary to buy an expensive birdhouse or water feature to encourage wildlife visitors. Food and shelter for birds and other animals can take many forms.

One of the easiest things a homeowner can do is place a pan filled with rocks and water in their yard or on their patio. Thirsty bees and butterflies can drink up while keeping their feet dry, and birds can drink or bathe. Or tuck pans of water beneath shrubs, which provides cover for amphibians and smaller birds needing some water.

Other steps for creating a more welcoming habitat include increasing Northwest native plantings and reducing the number of less-than-beneficial trees, shrubs and flowers.

“Gingkos are beautiful, but very few species use them, while oak trees support thousands of species,” Sullivan says. Opt for native plants that produce seeds, nuts, berries, nectar, sap or pollen that benefit resident birds, pollinators and other critters.

“Planting native plants provides more holistic, year-round benefits,” Sullivan says. In Stiller’s yard, for example, hummingbirds sip on cedar sap during the winter, while bees hover over nodding onion in summer.

If possible, Sullivan suggests reducing the amount of your yard that’s devoted to a lawn, which will make room for more Northwest native plants, shrubs and trees. While beautiful, green expanses of grass don’t offer much in the way of food or shelter for wildlife.

You can make the change a little at a time, Sullivan says. Smother sections of lawn beneath layers of cardboard, then mulch over the area in winter. Or turn over chunks of sod and leave to decompose.

Outdoor living

Shelter is another crucial element in a welcoming yard, says Chris Anderson, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist. This can be provided by dense shrubs, evergreens, log or brush piles, or ground cover, according to Habitat at Home’s certification requirements.

If a tree is diseased, don’t immediately have it removed. Instead, watch a parade of wildlife transform the snag (a dead tree that has been left standing). Anderson says “hard excavators,” such as the pileated woodpecker and northern flicker, will begin the process by hollowing out holes searching for insects. These cavities invite fungus and insect activity, thereby softening the interior. Secondary excavators like chickadees and wrens will move in next.

“Snags provide cavities and hidey holes, places for cover, thermal regulation and food — it’s a one-stop shop,” Anderson says. Even dead limbs on the ground can wind up as backyard buffets, with insects inside for hungry birds and bigger bugs to consume.

Native plants are more low-maintenance, Sullivan says, which benefits native creatures. Many Northwest bees are ground- or cavity-nesters; if you notice small holes in your yard, she recommends trying to leave them alone in case bees are making homes inside.

“A natural habitat gives you the dynamic of a lab in your own backyard,” Anderson says. You can watch as various animals visit, test your new landscape features and choose whether to stick around long term.

Experimentation and tweaking in response to new developments are key, Stiller says. For example, she noticed the birdhouses she’d hung contained chickadees during their first year. The following year, the invasive European sparrow kicked out the chickadee parents and ruled the roost.

Some internet sleuthing revealed that her birdhouses’ 1.5-inch openings were just large enough to allow the sparrow access. Openings of 1.25 inches, Stiller learned, are ideal for hosting chickadees while keeping the sparrows out.

“If you put up birdboxes, you have to manage them,” Anderson says. “Don’t simply put them up and walk away.”

Maintenance and upkeep

Birdbaths might provide you with a great view of avian visitors. But they require cleaning with a 10% bleach solution every few days — or daily if crows are frequent diners and drinkers, Anderson says. Crows like to soak their food in birdbaths to soften it for dining, which can be quite messy.

When placing a birdbath in your yard, tuck it in near shrubs or other cover. “If you put a birdbath in the middle of your yard, don’t be surprised when a hawk eats a chickadee, because you’ve inadvertently made a buffet,” Sullivan warns.

While a birdbath can be very simple, more expensive options — such as a circulating water feature — can cut down on the time spent on weekly or daily cleaning and maintenance, Anderson says. Local landscapers and aquatic gardening shops can offer more information about the installation and upkeep of backyard water features.

Birdfeeders may need squirrel-proof housing to avoid interlopers like the non-native gray squirrel. Sullivan says that mason bee houses — which feature bundles of bamboo tubes that provide a place to reproduce and gather pollen and nectar — should be placed away from areas that you’d prefer to keep bee-free, such as a deck or patio.

“Think about how you use your yard and how you can avoid conflicts [with animals and insects],” Sullivan says. “Which species do you want to see most? Then plant their favorite plants outside your living room windows.”

If you’d like a bat to find a home sweet home in your yard, take time to ensure your bat house is set up for success. Anderson suggests using plans from Bats Northwest (batsnorthwest.org) to build your own bat house, or contacting the organization to order one of its prebuilt “rocket boxes.”

“People watch wildlife shows on National Geographic about distant countries,” Anderson says. “But if you focus on providing spaces and habitat, and enhance the yard to make it more of a natural playground, you can kick back and do wildlife watching right there.”