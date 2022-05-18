“I need one of these,” I say each time I encounter a so-called Little Free Library while walking my favorite route in West Seattle.

I see at least six of these roof-topped, post-mounted structures over the course of three miles — each crammed with titles ranging from thrillers like “The Da Vinci Code” and “Gone Girl” to contemporary nonfiction like Ijeoma Oluo’s “Mediocre” to tattered novels like Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.” My little library lust is the inevitable result of years spent peeking behind the libraries’ glass doors at my neighbors’ books.

The Little Free Library movement began in 2009 in Hudson, Wisconsin. Founder Todd Bol’s idea to provide charming, whimsical sharing spaces for books took off. Now, there are more than 100,000 of these libraries worldwide, according to company data.

The idea behind the Little Free Library is that it encourages hyper-local sharing and connection — “take a book, share a book” is the mantra — while allowing library owners to express themselves with respect to the structure’s exterior and curation of the initial book collection. Some folks now use the structures for non-book items, too: as food and toiletry pantries, or to offer art supplies or other media like zines, videos or records.

After an unexpected tax refund, I finally decided to invest in one this spring. Here are some decisions I had to make along the way.

Cost considerations: Kit versus pre-built

The nonprofit Little Free Library organization sells unassembled single-shelf and two-story library kits for as little as $159, as well as pre-assembled libraries made from unfinished wood or tinted, composite surfaces that can run north of $390.

The company does offer free plans and blueprints (littlefreelibrary.org/build), for those with advanced DIY skills or a generous carpenter friend. And other companies offer kits and design plans for “book boxes” and outdoor structures designed to function as sharing structures, albeit without the perks of the searchable Little Free Library registry, official signage or app.

The style I chose — a pre-built kit — was more expensive than I anticipated. But I’m a writer, not a carpenter. My manual dexterity is more or less limited to typing lots of words per minute and gesticulating while talking. So I bought a kit that left me the one task I knew I could pull off — painting. All in, it cost $578 for my Gable Unfinished Little Free Library ($300), a coordinating post/mount kit ($180) and shipping ($98). My kit came with all the associated hardware and a silver Little Free Library plaque, but I had to procure my own painting supplies.

Library design: Roof and material options

Little Free Libraries are available in wood or composite materials (available in a handful of colors). While wood offers the opportunity for color customization and additional carpenter’s touches, the composite materials are eco-friendly (the company says its composites are made from recycled milk jugs) and offer resistance to extreme weather and pests. I chose a wood design because I wanted to paint it.

The libraries are also available with a horizontal shelf (for a two-story look) and with a variety of roof designs. Composite libraries are available with a composite arched or slanted roof, while wood libraries generally have a slanted metal shed roof or gable roof. To economize, I chose a shelf-less, gable-roof model.

How will you prep and paint?

Knowing the library will live outdoors, I followed company guidance and painted the structure and door with both primer and exterior paint. After removing the door, I blue-taped the glass window and roof edges to protect them from paint splatters. I used a 3-inch smooth-surfaced roller to coat the majority of the structure, and a 1-inch brush for the remaining nooks and crannies.

Once the primer dried, I used a fresh roller to apply red exterior paint that matches the trim of the building where we’ll set the library. (The company advises that library owners paint with “house paint” — which I interpreted as exterior paint.)

I took the extra step of adding a urethane-based clear coat on the structure’s unfinished interior. While the door should generally protect the library’s wooden interior, it can’t hurt to add protective coating in the event the door is left open. This is a product you can also use on unfinished outdoor furniture (such as a wooden picnic table) to protect it from the elements. Be forewarned: It’s smelly, so apply it outdoors or in an open garage.

Where will you place it?

Rather than install my library in an already saturated neighborhood, I decided to bring it to rural Mineral, Washington, where I’m involved in an artist residency program. The small town has no library — though the Timberland Regional Library visits to deliver books, and the local market has a good collection of used paperbacks — and folks are used to sharing tools, rides, and unsolicited advice.

What’s in your collection?

I plan to use the library to showcase literary books published by poets and writers who have participated in the Mineral School residency program, and books with Northwest themes — and, of course, whatever community members add. I plan to install it in an east-facing spot where passersby can easily see it, and where it will face the morning sun.

Remember to register and join the movement

The final steps are screwing on the official “Little Free Library” plaque included in the kit, mounting your library on its post and installing it in a post hole.

Afterward, register your library, so its location is searchable via the company’s online mapping tool and app.

Overall, I found the process of setting up a Little Free Library easier than anticipated. While the look is basic for now, I plan to look for design inspiration on Etsy, Pinterest or the pages of the book I bought but didn’t need for setup: “Little Free Libraries & Tiny Sheds,” by Paul Schmidt.

Jane Hodges is the Seattle-based author of “Rent Vs. Own,” about the rethinking of homeownership. Her stories about business and real estate have appeared in The Seattle Times, The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets.