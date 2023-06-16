When amping up your curb appeal, don’t forget that little strip lining your home’s sidewalk. Whether you call them parking strips, medians or hellstrips, their default mode tends to appear as a bleak patch of lawn and weeds, and for good reason. They have soil like the surface of the moon and face onslaughts of pollution, animals and stomping feet. However, when planned wisely, they weave a thoughtful journey from the street to your door, transcending from hellish to heavenly.

“Planting strips are often an afterthought for homeowners,” says Seattle landscape designer Courtney Olander of Olander Garden Design. “When I come in as a designer, I encourage them to deal with it because it’s part of the entry experience.”

Imagine the difference: passing a flat expanse of lawn versus running your fingers through a hedge of fragrant lavender, watching hummingbirds and butterflies in nectar-filled florals or enjoying the fireworks of a compact Japanese maple in the fall. They bring your neighborhood to life, inviting conversation as you tend to your plants.

As Evelyn Hadden says in her book “Hellstrip Gardens,” “Curbside gardens are an essential ingredient of pleasant, walkable neighborhoods.”

The benefits

Besides adding the finishing touch to your home’s exterior, curbside gardening can increase local biodiversity, reduce runoff that pollutes waterways, give visitors a glimpse of nature and build community. If space allows, street trees improve property values, lower heating costs and can benefit the ecosystem.

One caveat to note: sidewalk strips belong to the city and can be dug up at any time for access to utilities. Because they are in the public thoroughfare, it’s important to follow city protocols. So, it’s best not to plant anything too prized or rare in these areas. But with a little forethought, they can be beautiful and easy-care additions to your landscaping.

Steps to take (before the dig)

If you are planting on your own, rather than with the help of a designer, the first step is to make sure you steer clear of existing major tree roots or utility lines. You don’t want to cut through a gas line with your shovel! In Seattle, call 811 to request the location of nearby underground utilities.

The city requires a free street use permit for any curbside planting, as well as additional permits for raised beds, trees or altered pavement. There you’ll find specific guidelines for placement, sightlines and driveway clearance. For instance, beds need to be 5 feet deep for tree planting and 6 feet to add raised beds.

You can apply through the Seattle Services Portal online or by phone at (206) 684-5253.

A link between house and garden

“From a design perspective, I try to tie in the plantings with what’s been used in the front yard,” says Olander. She makes the parking strip a pared-down version of the overall design scheme, repeating main plants, colors and design materials. “I’ll use that same ground cover in the landscape so when your eye is traveling around, it picks up that same element,” Olander adds.

In a Sunset Hill project, the parking strip includes sedum (Angelina) and echinacea (Green Jewel), which echo the orange and lime color palette of the yard and chartreuse front door.

“Most want it to be as low maintenance as possible but still attractive,” she says because parking strips are usually far from the main yard — and the hose. She picks a few of the toughest plants to repeat, but for the majority selects super-tough plants that can survive the suburbs.

Design considerations

Walk this way

Include paths in your design to offer plenty of space for car doors to swing and people to walk. In a long strip, you may need a few. It’s ideal to bring in the same materials or colors from your front walkway. The more clearly you can link the path to the front door, the better. The city recommends an 18-inch planted or paved strip flush with the curb.

Watering

“Watering is usually the biggest challenge,” says Olander. If you are willing to install irrigation, she says contractors can usually bore under the sidewalk to do so pretty easily, which expands your plant choices.

Otherwise, Olander suggests laying down a soaker hose that connects to a main hose. You can then hide it under mulch. Be sure to use plenty of hazard cones so passersby don’t trip on your hose.

Either way, you’ll have the easiest time and the lowest water bill using plants that are drought-tolerant once established after a few years. Planting with ground covers or maintaining a top layer of fertile mulch, like fine bark chips, will help conserve precious moisture.

Olander often uses rocks as a decorative element. To lower plant maintenance, consider mixing in a dry river bed or boulders.

Ground level

Soil is often construction leftovers, highly compacted and potentially contaminated with lead or other pollutants. Adding organic material on top will help improve soil structure and invite healthy microorganisms.

You may still want to get your soil tested for contaminants before growing food crops, however. Or, if your strip fits city recommendations, you could add raised beds with new soil up to 18 inches tall.

Plant choices

Function beats form in the hellstrip. Visibility and safety are paramount. Plants within 30 feet of an intersection or 10 feet of a driveway should be lower than 30 inches. All others should be below 36 inches, the city says. You can explore the city’s recommended list of mainly drought-tolerant plants online.

Hadden’s book recommends avoiding pokey branches at eye level (of all ages), brambles and plants that could be toxic to pets and humans.

For narrower beds, Olander says she would use lower plantings, with a few taller ones in the center. If your soil is lean and rocky, run with it and plant shallow-rooted succulents and rock garden plants, she says.

Olander includes evergreen foliage to ensure year-round good looks. Some favorite streetside plants include: Mugo pines (Pinus Mugo), hebes (Hebe), dwarf nandinas (Nandina) or grasses like blue fescue (Festuca glauca) or blue oat grass (Helictotrichon sempervirens). She likes to tuck in spring bulbs, which enjoy our dry summers. A selection of crocus, narcissus and allium delivers seasonal flower power between February and May.

For perennial color, she favors dwarf versions of long-blooming salvias like (May Night), lavender (Hidcote) or (Munstead). Tough ground covers can help keep weeds down and water in. Some examples are sedums, creeping thymes and Corsican mint (Mentha requienii). Safety note: in large quantities, Corsican mint can be toxic to dogs!

For an extra dose of love to your neighborhood, consider adding a well-secured small bench or chair for resting and enjoying the view of your lovely urban garden.