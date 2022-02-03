Discovered thousands of years ago, hydrated lime is perhaps one of the most amazing multipurpose building products ever put into widespread use.

A modern analogue to this revolutionary building material might be steel. While steel was invented in India thousands of years ago, steel manufacturing as we know it didn’t begin until the mid-19th century. Steel has countless uses and appears in tens of thousands of items. Hydrated lime can be found all over the world in countless buildings, used both as a mortar and as plaster.

You might wonder what lime has to do with aging concrete steps. Let’s begin by talking about concrete — the kind you might have at your home or throughout your city or town. The internet is littered with thousands of woeful stories from homeowners complaining that their new concrete is crumbling. But some concrete shows staying power, and in many cases that’s because it was mixed with hydrated lime.

If we could take a road trip to Cincinnati, I’d take you into neighborhoods where you’d see dozens of exterior concrete steps like the set pictured above. These concrete steps are almost all original, installed to accompany quaint houses built in the early 1900s. How is it that these concrete steps — all coated with cement stucco — survived 100 years and look almost brand new?

The reason these concrete steps endured is simple. Back then, masons knew that adding extra Portland cement to their concrete mix would make it stronger. Portland cement is a magic gray powder very similar to hydrated lime. When you mix either substance with water, you start a chemical reaction where trillions of microscopic crystals begin to grow.

These crystals act like modern Velcro. They function as a glue that binds the sand and stones in the concrete mix. There’s a very good chance the concrete masons who installed the concrete steps I admire in Cincinnati also added hydrated lime to the mix, too.

I knew limestone was hard and durable when I was a college geology student, but I wasn’t aware that dense, fine-grained limestone can be heated to create the lime that’s used in brick mortar, plaster and as a super-adhesive additive in regular concrete. When you heat limestone, its chemical composition changes as carbon dioxide is driven off. This leaves a material known as CaO, or calcium oxide.

Once you grind calcium oxide into powder and add water, you re-create limestone. This is why plaster and cement strengthened with lime are so hard. It’s why true whitewash made from lime and then painted on brick buildings, fences or other walls can last for decades. You’re basically painting or troweling on a thin layer of limestone.

You can now see why it’s a good idea to add hydrated lime to concrete. Portland cement is strong, but why not give the mix another boost? Keep in mind that the minimum standard for exterior concrete exposed to cold temperatures is a six-bag mix. This means six 94-pound bags of Portland cement go into each cubic yard of concrete. It’s probably even better to add seven or eight bags to your exterior concrete.

You can bet the masons of yore who built Cincinnati’s long-lasting steps added extra cement, and they most likely added a few shovels’ worth of hydrated lime, too. Railroad bridge engineers did the same, which is why you see concrete railroad bridge abutments still thriving after a century. When you see concrete structures that stand the test of time, keep in mind that hydrated lime deserves the award for best supporting actor.

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.