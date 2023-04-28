Have you ever noticed that meadows and forests grow merrily without being tilled, amended or fertilized? Centuries ago, German gardeners did, and they began making garden beds the same way nature builds them: with healthy soil texture. What gardeners call tilth, it begins with layers of fallen logs, twigs, broken branches and dried leaves. Called hügelkultur (pronounced hoo-gull-cull-toor), when done correctly, it can save you time, money, water and fertilizer — not to mention sore muscles. And unlike beds filled with potting soil which need to be topped off regularly if not replaced, a hügel sustains itself for years. If you are starting a new planting area or raised beds this season, consider trying this efficient, sustainable planting technique.

Essentially, you are building a plantable mound in which composting layers below nourish the seedlings and plants above, just as fallen trees nurse ecosystems in the forest. Among other benefits, a hügel bed is warmer earlier and longer than an in-ground bed or even a raised bed filled with potting soil — adding precious weeks on both ends of Seattle’s growing season. This comes in handy for plants that love warmer temperatures like tomatoes, squash, dahlias and zinnias.

No soil? No problem

Hügelkultur is a great solution if you are growing on compacted soil or pavement. The practice is much less expensive than buying potting soil to fill a raised bed, which, for a large one, can cost hundreds of dollars.

In fact, except as an aesthetic choice, you don’t even need walls — the hügel can be the raised bed. That’s what Sarah Wagstaff does at her flower farm in the Skagit Valley.

Wagstaff has been using hügels at Burlington’s SUOT Farm & Flowers for more than 10 years, where she practices no-till gardening techniques. The farm’s name, an acronym for Small Units of Time, hints at the natural rhythms at play. In addition to offering classes on topics like hügelkultur and floral arrangement, she sells bouquets, herbal products, seeds and gifts from her farm online, at her retail shop and seasonal farm stand.

SUOT’s cutting gardens overflow with traditional favorites such as spring bulbs, dahlias and zinnias mixed with traditional herbs like feverfew, sage, breadseed poppies and dill.

In 2013, when Wagstaff finished constructing an early bed between their house and the neighbors, her husband said: “Why are you putting the compost pile in the front?” but she says he now loves the abundance of flowers they grow. That bed is still thriving today.

“We know from watching nature and observing forest ecosystems that are so abundant and healthy that there’s a richness in soil building up over time,” Wagstaff says. “In contrast, every time you till, you deplete soil structure and microbiome.”

The woody base acts like a sponge retaining water for thirsty roots in times of drought. Another ecological bonus is that instead of carting carbon away to your utility bin with your trimmings, you are preserving it inside your ecosystem.

The plant material brings its nutrient-rich active microbiome with it, so your bed needs less input from you in the way of fertilizer.

“There’s mold spores and fungus spores, so that inoculates your pile full of that goodness,” she says. “It provides habitat for worms and other decomposers we want to attract to the pile. They’ll move in and happily do the job for you. You provide a home, they provide soil structure. It’s a good relationship and good stewardship of the earth.”

Building instructions

Creating a hügel is a lot like building a free-standing compost pile that is wider at the base and sloped along the sides at approximately 45 degrees.

In a hilly site, Wagstaff recommends siting parallel to the contours of the land if possible to maximize and catch water runoff. However, she does not recommend placing one too near a body of water to avoid leaching decomposition byproducts too quickly into the water — or flooding, adding unwanted inputs to the hügel.

You can choose to leave the mound open, as Wagstaff does. As plants grow, they hide the twiggy underpinnings. Alternatively, you can use it to fill a raised bed or even scale it for use in pots by amending the size of materials.

In the ground, you’ll dig a trench, if possible. The idea is to always build up from largest to smallest, so a large bed might have logs as the first layer, while a whiskey barrel might be started with twigs on the bottom. In between, you can layer grass clippings and manure to close air pockets, and top with about 6 inches of compost or soil. Water it well, and you can plant right away.

Some of Wagstaff’s beds are 100 feet long, but you may only have room for pots on your patio. In a smaller pot, you can use woodchips, then grass clippings and newspaper

“I’ve had great success with that,” Wagstaff says, noting that although smaller beds will need more water, this organic layering helps retain hydration better than potting soil alone due to that sponge effect.

“I strive for a 30-to-1 ratio of carbon to nitrogen,” says Wagstaff, or in compost parlance, brown to green. Brown is dry material including logs, woodchips, dry leaves, straw, manure and cardboard, while green is fresh material like grass, tree branches and kitchen scraps.

You want to supply enough nutrients to start decomposition, but not so much that there’s no available energy for new plants to grow. If you add too much carbon, you’ll have a “firewood pile,” Wagstaff says, and too little will smell terrible from excess nitrogen.

There are some materials to avoid putting in your hügel, like weed seeds that might germinate, food waste with meat or fat that attract rodents or trimmings from allelopathic plants that inhibit others, such as black walnut (Juglans nigra) or black locust (Robinia pseudoacacia).

Wagstaff says the method works wonders on annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees, making the plants highly productive. Thirsty crops can be planted near the base, and more drought-tolerant plants or those requiring good drainage, will be happier up top.

“We grow a lot of fruit for our own consumption,” she says. “It is night and day exponentially more effective and vital than a traditional row crop which you are tilling and not adding to soil structure. That’s why we’ve continued to build more and more hügels” she says.

Wagstaff and her husband are moving to a 66-acre property soon. That’s going to be a whole lotta hügels.