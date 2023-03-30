This story should inspire you to do something you think is impossible. It’s a tale of the three Ds: diligence, determination and dedication, mixed with a heaping spoonful of courage.

I got a text from a reader named Angel, a mom of three mischievous boys in Schenectady, New York. Just before Christmas of 2021, Angel purchased a consultation call that would change both of our lives.

“I am trying to build a dormer and wanted to know if it would be possible for you to give me step-by-step instructions of what I need to do and a list of materials,” she asked. “I really need your help.”

A dormer is a roofed structure for a window.

When I take these calls, my responsibility is to assess a homeowner’s skills and expectations. The last thing I want is for you to get into a situation where a contractor will swoop in and pick your bones and savings account clean.

Angel’s desire to complete this project was intense. Five minutes into that call, I knew her boys were going to have a bright and delightful attic playroom made possible by their mom’s sweat and sore back.

So, days ago, when I looked at Angel’s text, I saw a photo of a completed dormer poking out of a steep slate roof on a century-old home.

Advertising

“Hi, friend. It’s Angel. The dormer went really well,” she wrote. “No leaking and we made it through the winter pretty good.”

I was bursting with excitement and replied, “No leaks! Victory! I’m so proud of you!”

I decided to interview Angel so you could tap into her inner strength. Using some of her inspirational nectar, you’ll be able to tackle a project and save yourself tens of thousands of dollars.

She and her husband both work full time.

When I dug deeper into how much DIY experience she and her husband had, she said with no hesitation: “We didn’t know how to do anything. We built bed frames for our kids.”

Try to picture cutting a hole in your roof that measures 10 feet wide by 12 feet long.

Angel was quick to offer up, “We didn’t hire a contractor because the bids were too expensive, and in our immediate metropolitan area, no one could do the job,” she said.

Advertising

I know many of you are likely in this situation. I get about 50 emails per week with complaints about high prices and contractors who won’t return phone calls. Angel didn’t let that huge obstacle stop her from reaching her goal. Nor should you.

Sixteen months earlier on our first call, Angel told me she had gone to the library to read about framing and building dormers. I wanted to know what finally gave her the confidence she needed to start to take slate off a steep roof. She surprised me.

“I read a lot of books about how to frame and build dormers, but they left many questions unanswered,” she said. “The most important thing was being able to get in touch with you.”

I wondered about fear because it can be paralyzing. When I asked Angel about this she said: “My biggest fear was, what happens if something goes wrong? Having someone like you to talk to, knowing you have my back, allowed me to contain my fear.“

Angel told me they only bought a circular saw, a reciprocating saw and a nail gun to build the dormer. They already had a 4-foot level, a tape measure and a ladder. Believe it or not, it only takes those and a few more simple tools to build a dormer.

I asked Angel what she would have done differently if she could go back in time. As we all know, hindsight is 20/20.

Advertising

“I would have started earlier,” she said. “We let the summer and dry weather slip by. Once we cut the hole in the roof, it rained every day, and we kept the house dry using a big tarp. Had we started two months earlier, it would have never rained a drop on the job.”

Rain is something most contractors fight on a routine basis.

I sat and thought about what she had done in just four months’ time working on the weekends. An hour later, my phone rang and there was Angel’s excited voice.

“Tim, guess what?” she asked. “I just found out I’m allowed to do all of the electric and plumbing, too! I know you can help me and you’re going to save me an additional $10,000.”

Indeed, I will. Along the way, Angel is going to become even more confident. I wouldn’t be surprised if within several years, she decides to build her own home. Trust me, you can do things you think are impossible!

Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.