A chance to live like a king just emerged in Miami. Lakers star LeBron James’ former waterfront mansion — which he bought in 2010 shortly after signing with the Heat — has hit the market for $13.95 million.

The four-time NBA most valuable player paid $9 million for the three-story spot a decade ago and owned it throughout his four-year stint with the Heat that included a pair of NBA championships. After departing for Cleveland in 2014, he put the home up for sale at $17 million and sold it a year later for $13.4 million.

Overlooking Biscayne Bay, the half-acre compound includes a 12,000-square-foot main house, a detached guesthouse and a host of outdoor amenities. It boasts a Mediterranean feel similar to the homes around it with a crisp white exterior and clay tile roof.

Tray ceilings top the living spaces, which include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a living room with a wet bar and a stark black office. For amenities, there’s a theater, wine cellar, gym, playroom and rooftop sun deck with sweeping views.

The chandelier-topped master suite enjoys a private balcony and spa bathroom. It’s one of six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms spread across the two homes.

Out back, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar anchors the patio and overlooks the bay. At the edge of the property, a concrete dock boasts room for two 60-foot yachts.

An MVP contender in his 17th season, James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The 16-time All-Star led both the Heat and the Cavaliers to NBA championships before signing with the Lakers in 2018.