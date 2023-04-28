Whether you’re hosting an intimate dinner or working from home, creating a welcoming atmosphere is essential. Using lighting, scent and textiles, you can cultivate coziness by incorporating a few simple ideas. We tapped interior designers and a product developer to learn more.

Let there be light

In any space, lighting makes all the difference. Seattle-based designer Emily Ruff of Cohesively Curated recommends having various levels of lighting and maximum control.

“Recessed lighting, sconces, hanging fixtures and lamps are beneficial,” she says. “Put each type of lighting on a different switch and ensure each switch has a dimmer.”

Color temperature also plays a factor. Riccardo Longo, MENU lighting product developer in Copenhagen, recommends warm, white tones for bulbs and lampshades. He says using pink bulbs is a great way to make everyone look great. At night, it creates a soap opera-esque, candlelit effect.

He’s says it’s best to find lamps that cover the entire bulb to prevent harsh light exposure.

“The watt you need depends on the area you’re trying to light up; dimmable bulbs help with this too,” Longo says.

Lighting can be used to make a small space appear larger. One trick is to spread as much light throughout the room as possible, using wall fixtures to push light into the corners and widen the space, Longo says. Table and floor lamps spread light to each of the walls, creating the illusion of a more open area.

Tidying up

The simple act of tidying piles and cushions, folding blankets and fluffing pillows can quickly improve the look of a space, says New Jersey-based interior designer Jeffrey Phillips.

“Clear your surfaces by removing the non-decorative items cluttering your coffee table and side tables,” he says.

Next, clear the floor of items like toys or knitting projects.

“In a pinch, you can drop everything into a laundry basket that can be placed in another room or closet until your guests leave (just don’t forget about it!)” he says.

Scent the scene

Scent can trigger emotional responses, whether from a memory or a feeling in the moment, Phillips says, but avoid competing smells, especially around food.

“If you’re hosting a dinner party, you don’t want other smells to get in the way of the experience of the food,” he says.

In washing areas, Ruff says to splurge on soaps for an elegant upgrade.

“We wash our hands so many times daily, so find luxe soaps you love for your kitchen and bathrooms,” she says.

Take it to the textiles

Textiles add visual interest and make a space feel cozy, Ruff says. Try mixing patterns and textures to create a unique, inviting environment.

“Rugs immediately warm up a room and add that extra layer of dimension,” she says.

For a clean, minimal effect, Phillips recommends a wool throw, a chunky basket weave for something lighter and more organic. For a tailored vibe, opt for a simple cashmere throw.

Ambience is not just about aesthetics, but the sensory experience. By adding these elements, you can easily elevate your space’s ambience. Experiment and find what works best for you. Your haven awaits.

Amber Katz is a freelance lifestyle writer.