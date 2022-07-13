Picking the right bathroom tile carries more permanence than say, a new set of towels. You really don’t want to install a wall tile only to hate it in six months.

We spoke with Seattle designers about trends they’re seeing in bathroom tile that are fresh and modern — and also with lasting appeal. Put a twist on classic subway tile, incorporate subtle textures and tones, or go dramatic with a statement wall.

Choose the tile that’ll make you happy each time you hop into the shower. Just don’t choose all the trends, says Cami Peloza, owner of Remix Design Co. in West Seattle.

“If you decide to make a big statement with an all-over colored tile, let that be the hero and think about how other elements in the room support that hero,” she says. “Don’t do every idea you’ve ever pinned on Instagram in one room.”

Fresh takes on a classic

When Kimberlee Gorsline started her interior design business a decade ago, basic white subway tile was full-on trending.

“It’s a classic thing — you can’t go wrong with it — but people started to get bored with it,” says Gorsline, principal interior designer at Kimberlee Marie Interiors in northeast Seattle.

The standard (and saturated) 3-by-6-inch staggered tile started evolving. People started using dark grout to add contrast. Shapes and textures appeared. Tiles got longer and skinnier. They got a glossy finish that reflects light, or a matte finish for a contemporary look.

The pattern of how the tiles are laid out is changing, too, to add more personality. Subway tile in a traditional brick pattern gives a traditional farmhouse look. Run vertically or stacked, subway tile feels more modern. A herringbone pattern provides a unique look.

“A lot of options there. That’s an evolution we’ve seen over the last year,” says Becky Ducsik, owner and principal designer at The Phinery, a design studio and home store in Phinney Ridge. “Unless a house is a true farmhouse look, we like to recommend other layouts of the subway. It’s a great economical way of achieving a more elevated look. The end result is something that is not going to break the bank.”

Embracing imperfection

You can also go in the opposite direction and embrace the current tile craze, which is the antithesis of neat and tidy, flat and perfect. “Zellige tile is so huge right now,” Gorsline says. “It’s going to be uneven. It’s going to look funny. There’s something about the rawness that feels authentic.”

Zellige tiles are handmade, imperfect and absolutely charming. Gorsline points out the role social media has played in the rise of the style. “Everyone is seeing the same trends, and everyone is wanting the same things,” Gorsline says. “It’s kind of this weird phenomenon to me.”

Gorsline also notices a move away from stark white to shades of off-white and tans, with some warmer grays mixed in. Gradation in the tile creates visual depth and dimension.

“People are gravitating more to calm, neutral colors,” Gorsline says, adding that neutral can mean different finishes, warm and earth tones, or even blues.

Showstopper moments

The biggest emerging trend Ducsik sees is adding accent tile above the vanity and running it up to the ceiling.

Ducsik rarely ever puts color in the bathroom, but a patterned tile can turn a bathroom into a showstopper. She recently completed a bathroom remodel in Ravenna with a striking maze tile behind the vanity.

“We’re so pleased with the end result of it,” Ducsik said. “That tile just made it.”

Before installing the tile, her team laid out the tile in an empty room and spent a couple of hours arranging it. They needed to avoid creating odd shapes, and make sure the math worked out perfectly.

For the floors, Ducsik went with a 3-by-12-inch tile in a chevron pattern that carried into the shower. Continuing the pattern makes the room look bigger, and the calm gray color doesn’t compete with the accent wall.

“Subway tile is great when you’re on a budget because we can make it look really expensive,” Ducsik says. “When clients have a little more budget to work with, going with something more unique can be a standout moment.”

Using textures and color

For a while, everyone was painting their cabinets, but now people are coming back to natural wood. A wood look is showing up in tile, too, Peloza says. She’s also seeing lots of other interesting textures: ripples, waves, even a knit texture. (Some of it is so dimensional, cleaning it would be a challenge!)

“Even for people who don’t want to commit to a color, they can add a lot of personality with a textured tile,” she says.

For a recent bathroom remodel, Peloza incorporated tile that looks like wood as a vertical statement. The tile starts behind the soaking tub and runs all the way up to the ceiling, making the room feel taller.

“It’s so realistic and amazing. Just to bring some warmth and to create a spa-like retreat feeling when you have wood tones and texture,” Peloza says.

For color, in the Pacific Northwest, Peloza finds people are drawn to cool greens and blues. “I think it’s because we’re surrounded by water, we’re surrounded by trees,” she says. “We just have that connection.”

She’s also seeing another color family — she calls them the “canyon colors” — come into favor. That includes mauve, beiges, rich browns, clay and ochre. It’s a warmer, soft, relaxing palette.

In a recent bathroom remodel, Peloza incorporated a navy penny tile with a light gray grout on the wall. “It’s blue, but it’s still pretty classic,” she says.

The bottom line

Really large scale tiles — think 24 by 48 inches — are having a moment because who enjoys scrubbing grout? But Gorsline cautions homeowners not to just jump on a trend, but to consider whether that look is appropriate for their house.

“I wouldn’t take a 1920s Craftsman and put those in there. It just doesn’t fit the aesthetic of the home,” she says. “Start with the style of the home and let that be your guide.”

Look at photos online. Large tiles look great in a more modern, contemporary setting. In a historic home, smaller tile is a better fit. Don’t try to force something just because it’s been pinned a million times. And don’t spend too much time worrying about trends or resale.

Instead, Gorsline encourages clients to live in their homes for themselves, and allow their home to reflect themselves.

“Really pay attention to what you gravitate toward,” she says. “At the end of the day, life is short. It is your home and it should suit your purposes, your needs.”